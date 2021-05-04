The Roseburg boys were no match for Marist on Monday, losing 8-0 in a prep dual tennis meet at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
The Spartans of Eugene won all four singles and doubles matches in straight sets.
Marist 8, Roseburg 0
SINGLES — Jackson Whittaker, M, def. Brian Powell, R, 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Franssen, M, def. Massimo Falleni, R, 6-1, 6-0; Kai Villano, M, def. Peyton Seal, R, 6-1, 6-0; Henry Gonyea, M, def. Logan Bishop, R, 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Jack Kiefer-Peyton Tyner, M, def. Nicholas Brown-Peyton Seal, R, 6-0, 6-0; Luke Eagen-Sam Eagen, M, def. William Young Seidemann-Carter Dryden, R, 6-0, 6-0; Joey Laing-Ethan Cross, M, def. Chase Forsloff-Gian Ambrosini, R, 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Hakala-Sam Thornton, M, def. Gavin Loosli-Sam Cordon, R, 6-2, 6-2.
