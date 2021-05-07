MEDFORD — With all matches being pro sets, the Roseburg boys tennis team picked up a 5-1 victory over North Medford on Thursday.
The Tribe got singles wins from Brian Powell, Massimo Falleni, Peyton Seal and Nicholas Brown. Sam Cordon and Gavin Loosli won in doubles.
SINGLES
Brian Powell, R, def. Casey Haggins, NM, 8-0; Massimo Falleni, R, def. Robert Doshier, NM, 8-1; Peyton Seal, R, def. Mick Snowden, NM, 8-1; Nicholas Brown, R, def. Nicholas Doshier, NM, 8-3.
DOUBLES
Casey Haggins-Robert Doshier, NM, def. Chase Forsloff-Gian Ambrosini, R, 8-3; Sam Cordon-Gavin Loosli, R, def. Nicholas Snowden-Nicholas Doshier, NM, 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.