The Roseburg boys tennis team hosted a four-team tournament on Friday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Taking part were Barlow, Grants Pass and South Eugene. The tournament format consisted of single elimination, eight-flight with a consolation match for losers.
In No. 1 singles, Roseburg's Massimo Falleni won 6-3, 6-4 against Barlow and picked up a win over Grants Pass by disqualification. In No. 2 singles, Peyton Seal lost to G.P. in the first round and was victorious 6-1, 6-3 in his second match.
In No. 3 singles, Brian Powell finished second, winning 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 and losing 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. In No. 4 singles, Esteban Webber-Bernal took third after losing 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) in the second round.
In No. 1 doubles, Logan Bishop and Elias Malak lost 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-1. In No. 2 doubles, Michael Shellard and William Young Seidemann finished third with a 6-1, 6-0 loss in the first round and a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the second round.
In No. 3 doubles, Carter Dryden and Sam Cordon lost 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-3. In No. 4 doubles, Conner Dryden and Jacob Smith finished second with a 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 win in the first round and a 6-0, 6-1 loss in the second round.
"The guys are really improving individually and as a team," Roseburg coach Chris Cockman said.
