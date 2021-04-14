GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High boys tennis team lost 6-1 to Grants Pass in its spring season opener on Tuesday.
The lone win for the Indians came from the team of Gavin Loosli and Sam Cordon in No. 3 doubles.
Grants Pass 6, Roseburg 1
SINGLES — Nicolas Rist, GP, def. Brian Powell, R, 6-2, 6-0; Mateo McCoy, GP, def. Peyton Seal, R, 6-2, 6-3; Tucker Neville, GP, def. Massimo Falleni, R, 7-6, 7-5; Brady Miller, GP, def. Logan Bishop, R, 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Horban-Dara, GP, def. Chase Forsloff-Gian Ambrosini, R, 6-3, 6-1; Riggs-Pastrell, GP, def. Carter Dryden-William Young Seidemann, R, 6-2, 6-1; Gavin Loosli-Sam Cordon, R, def. Pratt-Nelson, GP, 5-7, 7-5, 10-2.
