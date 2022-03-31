The Roseburg boys tennis team played Marshfield of Coos Bay and Willamette of Eugene in a nonleague double dual on Wednesday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, defeating both teams 8-0.
Massimo Falleni, Peyton Seal and Nick Brown posted singles wins, and the doubles team of Logan Bishop and Elias Malak won in straight sets for the Indians against the Wolverines.
Brian Powell won in singles versus the Pirates. The doubles teams of William Young Seidemann and Michael Shellard, and Carter Dryden and Esteban Webber-Bernal picked up victories.
Roseburg 8, Willamette 0
Singles
Massimo Falleni, R, def. Jorien Flores, W, 6-0, 6-0; Peyton Seal, R, def. Hector Fadino-Tapia, W, 6-0, 6-2; Nick Brown, R, def. Miguel Cardona-Luna, W, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7; Roseburg wins by forfeit in other match.
Doubles
Logan Bishop-Elias Malak, R, def. Hars Patel-Skyler Golliher, W, 6-0, 6-0; Roseburg wins by forfeit in other three matches.
Roseburg 8, Marshfield 0
Singles
Brian Powell, R, def. Cullen Cribbens, M, 6-0, 6-0; Roseburg wins by forfeit in other three matches.
Doubles
William Young Seidemann-Michael Shellard, R def. Derek Lin-Spencer Pedersen, M, 6-1, 6-0; Carter Dryden-Esteban Webber-Bernal, R, def. Gilberto Mendoza-Trevin Mills, M, 6-1, 6-0; Roseburg wins by forfeit in other two matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.