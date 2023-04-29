Roseburg freshman Alex Howard prepares to hit a backhand shot during the No. 1 singles match against Willamette on Friday afternoon at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Roseburg. Howard won in straight sets.
Roseburg freshman Alex Howard prepares to hit a backhand shot during the No. 1 singles match against Willamette on Friday afternoon at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Roseburg. Howard won in straight sets.
Playing on a record temperature day, the Roseburg High School boys tennis team won all eight matches against visiting Willamette of Eugene in a Southwest Conference dual meet at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center on Friday.
“It was a beautiful day of tennis and it really showcased our guys’ skills,” Roseburg coach Chris Cockman said.
In singles, the Indians got straight-set wins from freshman Alex Howard, Massimo Falleni, Philip Selthon and Michael Shellard.
The doubles teams of Esteban Weber-Bernal and Elias Malak, Gavin Loosli and Owen Miller, Levi Gibby and Conner Dryden, and Kyle Simmons and Evan Forsloff were victorious.
Roseburg has no seniors on its roster.
“I anticipate us doing well at districts,” Cockman said. “Our top singles players (Howard and Falleni) have a chance to go to state. We have a young and new group of guys, so we will just keep getting better and better.”
Roseburg 8, Willamette 0
Singles
Alex Howard won 6-2, 6-2; Massimo Falleni won 6-1, 6-0; Philip Selthon won 6-1, 6-0; Michael Shellard won 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Esteban Weber-Bernal-Elias Malak won 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Loosli-Owen Miller won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Levi Gibby-Conner Dryden won 6-2, 6-2; Kyle Simmons-Evan Forsloff won 6-0, 6-0.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.