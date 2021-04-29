The Roseburg High School boys tennis team, like many sports squads around the state, is a work in progress.
With the 2020 spring season lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, not everyone decided to come back and play tennis during this shortened spring season.
The Indians have a small 12-player roster, and just two of them — juniors Brian Powell and Logan Bishop — have ample playing experience from the 2019 season.
The roster consists of two seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen. Chase Forsloff and Gian Ambrosini are the seniors.
"A lot of people are new," said Bishop, the team captain who had to recruit some players to come out so the Tribe could field a full team. "In terms of people who have experience in match play, we have four players — five if you count one who's injured. Everyone else is new."
Bishop is one who's ecstatic to be back competing after missing last year.
"In regards to not being able to get out and play with people I knew, it was hard," he admitted. "I definitely was in a state of depression for a little bit. A piece of me was gone and I had to learn what to do with myself (without tennis).
"It's very, very exciting. One of the happiest points in my high school career, to just be back on the court and feel that type of athleticism and competition again."
First-year head coach Erik Belzer likes the attitude and work ethic of the team.
"We have a lot of beginner players, which shows what kind of character they have," Belzer said. "For anyone to take up the sport of tennis brand new, that's a tough thing to do. I really have a lot of respect for these guys who have come out here and improved as much as they have this first month.
"We've had a lot of good wins, a lot of great matches. These are some of the best guys I've had the pleasure to work with."
The Indians lost 5-2 to Grants Pass on a sunny Thursday at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Roseburg won two of four singles matches and lost three doubles matches.
"I've lost a couple of matches (this season), but more important for me is to help those newcomers," Bishop said. "They're improving. Today I played (doubles) with Sam Cordon. We lost, but you can see the improvement (from Sam).
"We have stuff to work on, but it's about building up so we'll have a stronger team next year."
Powell — who qualified for the Class 6A state tournament as a freshman in doubles with Jimmy Laws — picked up a victory in No. 1 singles, defeating Mateo McCoy of Grants Pass 6-4, 6-1.
Sophomore Peyton Seal pulled out a win in three sets with a 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 decision over Brady Miller of G.P. in No. 3 singles.
A district tournament with the southern Oregon schools (not the Eugene schools) is scheduled for May 15, according to Belzer.
"I just want to make sure they maximize the time that they have during the season, since it's so short," Belzer said. "I don't want them to worry about wins and losses, make sure you play to the best of your ability."
The Indians will make up a dual with South Medford at home Saturday, then host Marist Monday.
Grants Pass 5, Roseburg 2
SINGLES
Brian Powell, R, def. Mateo McCoy, GP, 6-4, 6-1; Tucker Neville, GP, def. Massimo Falleni, R, 6-2, 6-4; Peyton Seal, R, def. Brady Miller, GP, 6-3, 6-7, 10-8; Parker Pastrell, GP, def. Gavin Loosli, R, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Noah Horban-Christian Dara, GP, def. Logan Bishop-Sam Cordon, R, 6-2, 6-4; Preston Smith-Jacob Pirosko, GP, def. Carter Dryden-William Young Seidemann, R, 6-2, 6-3; Evan Riggs-McKay Pratt, GP, def. Chase Forsloff-Gian Ambrosini, R, 2-6, 6-2, 12-11.
Exhibition: Brock Huffaker-Ethan Nelson, GP, def. Gavin Loosli-Nicholas Brown, R, 6-1, 6-3.
