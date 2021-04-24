ASHLAND — The Roseburg boys tennis team won three of four contested matches with Ashland on Saturday and the Indians won the dual, 7-1.
The Grizzlies forfeited four matches.
Carter Dryden and William Young Seidemann won singles matches for Roseburg. The doubles team of Logan Bishop and Peyton Seal was also victorious.
Roseburg 7, Ashland 1
SINGLES — Charlie Brown, A, def. Nick Brown, R, 6-3, 6-4; Carter Dryden, R, def. Liam Hokama, A, 6-1, 6-0; William Young Seidemann, R, def. Wyatt Roscher, A, 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Logan Bishop-Peyton Seal, R, def. Ian Bower-Mina Schepmann, A, 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.
