Massimo Falleni, Gian Ambrosini and Chase Forsloff picked up wins in singles and the Roseburg boys tennis team defeated Ashland 3-1 in a prep dual meet on Saturday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
The Indians are scheduled to play at South Medford Tuesday.
Roseburg 3, Ashland 1
SINGLES
Massimo Falleni, R, def. Charlie Dyson, A, 6-0, 6-0; Gian Ambrosini, R, def. Liam Hokama, A, 6-1, 6-1; Chase Forsloff, R, def. Wyatt Roscher, A, 6-3, 7-5.
DOUBLES
Ian Bower-Mina Schepmann, A, def. Peyton Seal-Sam Cordon, R, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
