The Roseburg boys tennis team picked up a 6-2 victory over Sheldon on Senior Night in a Southwest Conference dual meet Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
The Indians, with their seven seniors competing, won three singles matches and three doubles bouts.
"It's a good way for us (seniors) to close out the last four years," Logan Bishop said.
Carter Dryden, Esteban Webber-Bernal and Elias Malak all won in straight sets in singles play for Roseburg. The doubles teams of Brian Powell and Massimo Falleni, Bishop and Peyton Seal, and William Young Seidemann and Michael Shellard were victorious.
The seniors are Bishop, Dryden, Brown, Powell, Young Seidemann, Paviat Rai and Triston Rutan.
The Indians are scheduled to travel to North Medford Tuesday for a dual.
Singles
Carter Dryden, R, def. Jacob Wright, S, 7-6, 6-1; Esteban Webber-Bernal, R, def. Braden Pape, S, 6-1, 6-1; Eli Turanski, S, def. Nick Brown, R, 6-3, 6-2; Elias Malak, R, def. Channey No, S, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Brian Powell-Massimo Falleni, R, def. Brooks Lerfald-Neel Nair, S, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7; Logan Bishop-Peyton Seal, R, def. Cash Daughers-Oliver Montana, S, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5; William Young Seidemann-Michael Shellard, R, def. Carter Richie-Jake Czarnecki, S, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6; Chad Mills-Micah White, S, def. Paviat Rai-Triston Rutan, R, 7-5; 6-4.
