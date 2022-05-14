The Roseburg High School boys and girls tennis squads will each be sending one doubles team to state following the final day of the Southwest Conference Championships on Saturday.
The last day of both district tourneys was played indoors at Paul Jackson Tennis Center due to rain overnight on the outdoor courts at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Second-seeded Brian Powell and Massimo Falleni of Roseburg finished second in boys doubles, losing 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to top-seeded Ryman Yang and Jalen Wang of South Eugene in the final.
Shortly after the title match, Powell and Falleni hopped aboard a plane and headed to Corvallis for the state band championships being held on the Oregon State University campus. They were unavailable for comment at press time.
On the girls' side, top-seeded Coco Majors and Mia Majors of South Eugene defeated fourth-seeded Karissa Wattman and Kamryn Wattman of Roseburg 7-5, 6-1 for the doubles title.
"It feels amazing (qualifying for state)," said Karissa Wattman, a senior who'll be making her first appearance in the Class 6A Championships along with her younger sister. "We would've liked first, but as long as we made it to state that was all that mattered."
"I'm very excited about going to state. I feel like it's going to open up a lot of great opportunities for us," sophomore Kamryn Wattman added. "I didn't start playing doubles until toward the end of the regular season, so it's really nice I get to play with my sister and get to go to state with her."
The Wattmans knocked off second-seeded Amelia Gladbach and Janessa Pilcher of Grants Pass 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals Saturday morning.
"We work good together as sisters which is nice," Karissa Wattman said. "I know my sister like the back of my hand."
Kamryn Wattman wasn't disputing that.
"We communicate really well," she said. "I know my sister, and know she likes certain shots to hit. It's nice when we can set each other up for those shots."
The Wattman sisters weren't able to upset the South Eugene duo in the final, though.
"I think we played really well in the first set, then in the second set we got really tired because we had two matches at the end of the day," Kamryn Wattman said.
"They (the Majors) were great, they deserved it," Karissa Wattman said. "We did okay. There were a couple of unforced errors I wish we would've corrected, but that's the way it unfolds sometimes."
Coco Majors and Mia Majors defeated Roseburg's Amber Todd and Mikyla Cunningham 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
The girls singles title went to top-seeded sophomore Emerson Kearney of Sheldon, who defeated second-seeded Molly Milligan of North Medford 6-2, 6-2.
Powell, a senior, will be making his second appearance at state — he played doubles with Jimmy Laws as a freshman. Falleni, a sophomore, is making his state debut.
The Roseburg doubles team of freshman Owen Miller and sophomore Jacob Miller reached the consolation final, losing 6-3, 6-3. Advancing to the quarterfinals were sophomore Elias Malak in singles and the doubles team of junior Peyton Seal and senior Logan Bishop.
Top-seeded senior Brooks Lerfald of Sheldon whipped third-seeded Stephen Wisnovsky of South Medford 6-0, 6-2 for the boys singles crown.
South Eugene captured both team titles. The Roseburg boys finished fourth with 21 points, while the girls were fifth with 16.
The 6A state tournaments are set for Thursday through Saturday at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 34, Sheldon 31, South Medford 25, Roseburg 21, Grants Pass 18, North Medford 3.
Championship Matches
Singles
Brooks Lerfald, Sh, def. Stephen Wisnovsky, SM, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Ryman Yang-Jalen Wang, SE, def. Brian Powell-Massimo Falleni, R, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 35, Sheldon 31, Grants Pass 24, South Medford 22, Roseburg 16, North Medford 14.
Championship Matches
Singles
Emerson Kearney, Sh, def. Molly Milligan, NM, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Coco Majors-Mia Majors, SE, def. Karissa Wattman-Kamryn Wattman, R, 7-5, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.