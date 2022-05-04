Roseburg girls beat North Medford 5-3 in dual The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls won all four doubles matches and defeated North Medford 5-3 in a Southwest Conference dual tennis meet on Tuesday.The teams of Kamryn Wattman and Karissa Wattman, Kennedy Baylis-Hines and Grace Ipsen, Kambria Stone and Symone Rust, and Ella Clark and Mikyla Cunningham were victorious.Helena Garcia won in No. 4 singles for the Tribe.SinglesMolly Milligan, NM, def. Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-0; Hadley Dunlevy, NM, def. Kayla Tyler, R, 6-3, 6-0; Shelby Chung, NM, def. Emma Kahler, R, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-7; Helena Garcia, R, def. Emily Vistaunt, NM, 6-0, 6-0.DoublesKamryn Wattman-Karissa Wattman, R, def. Emma Almanza-Haley Chung, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Baylis-Hines-Grace Ipsen, R, def. Anika Coeffler-Jenika Arias, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Kambria Stone-Symone Rust, R, def. Sylvia Hernandez-Erinn Minihan, NM, 6-1, 6-1; Ella Clark-Mikyla Cunningham, R, def. NM, 6-0, 6-0. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medford Doubles Sport Karissa Wattman Kamryn Wattman Tennis Helena Garcia Single Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County victim angered by Kyle Hedquist release Music in the Park announces 2022 lineup None injured in Lookingglass house fire late Tuesday night Roseburg Public Schools open house makes case for $154 million school bond Roseburg man accused of assaulting parents over potential move TOP JOBS News Review Carriers News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Northwest Natural: Q1 Earnings Snapshot NW Natural Holdings Reports First Quarter 2022 Results Roseburg girls beat North Medford 5-3 in dual Roseburg track teams take wins over South Eugene South Umpqua beats Douglas 5-2 in first of three-game Special District 4 series Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
