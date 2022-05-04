MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls won all four doubles matches and defeated North Medford 5-3 in a Southwest Conference dual tennis meet on Tuesday.

The teams of Kamryn Wattman and Karissa Wattman, Kennedy Baylis-Hines and Grace Ipsen, Kambria Stone and Symone Rust, and Ella Clark and Mikyla Cunningham were victorious.

Helena Garcia won in No. 4 singles for the Tribe.

Singles

Molly Milligan, NM, def. Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-0; Hadley Dunlevy, NM, def. Kayla Tyler, R, 6-3, 6-0; Shelby Chung, NM, def. Emma Kahler, R, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-7; Helena Garcia, R, def. Emily Vistaunt, NM, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Kamryn Wattman-Karissa Wattman, R, def. Emma Almanza-Haley Chung, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Baylis-Hines-Grace Ipsen, R, def. Anika Coeffler-Jenika Arias, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Kambria Stone-Symone Rust, R, def. Sylvia Hernandez-Erinn Minihan, NM, 6-1, 6-1; Ella Clark-Mikyla Cunningham, R, def. NM, 6-0, 6-0.

