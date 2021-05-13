The Roseburg girls tennis team concluded the regular season on Thursday with a 6-3 win over Grants Pass in a dual meet at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
It was senior day for the Indians, who won four singles matches and two doubles bouts.
Roseburg got singles victories from Isabelle Zumpft, Hannah Root, Kamryn Wattman and Audrey Goins. Also winning were the doubles teams of Abby Medak-Karissa Wattman and Ava Goins-Kambria Stone.
The Indians will compete in the Southern Oregon Conference district tournament on Saturday in Ashland.
Roseburg 6, Grants Pass 3
SINGLES
Isabelle Zumpft, R, def. Allie Rist, GP, 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Root, R, def. An Mei Goei, GP, 6-3, 6-1; Kamryn Wattman, R, def. Elle Beth Isabel, GP, 6-2, 6-2; Audrey Goins, R, def. Kayla Feskens, GP, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Abby Medak-Karissa Wattman, R, def. Amelia Gladback-Alyssa Jared, GP, 7-5, 6-2; Ava Goins-Kambria Stone, R, def. Mandy Cox-Allison Robinson, GP, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 10-8; Elise Crownson-Janessa Pitcher, GP, def. Symone Rust-Sarah Bryan, R, 6-4, 6-1; Paige Pastrell-Elisse Gattey, GP, def. Kayla Tyler-Jessica Flourescu, R, 6-1, 6-2.
Junior Varsity
DOUBLES
Rowyn Burnside-Danni Rome, GP, def. Elyse Prowell-Kathrine Steffenson, GP, 6-1, 6-0.
