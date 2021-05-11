Roseburg won one singles match and two doubles matches in a 5-3 loss to South Medford in a prep dual girls tennis meet on Tuesday.
Isabelle Zumpft was victorious in straight sets in No. 1 singles. The doubles teams of Hannah Root-Lauren Sandfort and Karissa Wattman-Abby Medak won in straight sets.
SINGLES
Isabelle Zumpft, R, def. Maggie Vonstrahl, SM, 6-0, 6-0; Reese Anderson, SM, def. Kamryn Wattman, R, 6-3, 6-1; Pizza Hall, SM, def. Audrey Goins, R, 7-5, 6-1; Molly Hungerford, SM, def. Kayla Tyler, R, 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Hannah Root-Lauren Sandfort, R, def. Emerie Doell-Sarah McAllister, SM, 6-0, 6-0; Karissa Wattman-Abby Medak, R, def. Elena Hill-Abby Vonstrahl, SM, 6-3, 6-1; Rachel Parks-Abby Shuldberg, SM, def. Ava Goins-Symone Rust, R, 7-5, 6-2; Brynn Allen-Allie Bates, SM, def. Kambria Stone-Sarah Bryan, R, 6-1, 6-3.
