GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg girls moved their lineup around for a dual tennis meet with Grants Pass on Thursday.
The two teams split eight matches, but the Indians won on criteria with a 9-8 edge in sets won.
Roseburg got wins from Hannah Root and Audrey Goins in singles, and the teams of Lauren Sandfort-Carissa Wattman and Abby Medak-Ava Goins in doubles.
"We had a fun day in Grants Pass. Just love playing there," Roseburg coach Jeremy Root said.
Roseburg 4, Grants Pass 4
(Indians win by criteria, 9-8 sets)
SINGLES
Hannah Root, R, def. Allie Rist, GP, 6-3, 6-2; An Mei Goei, GP, def. Kamryn Wattman, R, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Audrey Goins, R, def. Elle Beth Isabel, GP, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; Paige Pastrell, GP, def. Jessica Florescu, R, 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Lauren Sandfort-Carissa Wattman, R, def. Mandy Cox-Allison Robinson, GP, 6-2, 6-1; Abby Medak-Ava Goins, R, def. Amelia Gladbach-Alyssa Jarred, GP, 6-0, 6-1; Elise Crowson-Janessa Pilcher, GP, def. Sarah Bryan-Kambria Stone, R, 6-0, 6-3; Robyn Burnshire-Danni Rome, GP, def. Symone Rust-Kayla Tyler, R, 7-5, 6-7, 8-6.
