The Southwest Conference district girls tennis tournament got under way on Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

Emerson Kearney of Sheldon is the top seed in the singles bracket. Coco Majors and Mia Majors of South Eugene are the No. 1 seed in doubles.

Roseburg's top doubles team of Kamryn Wattman and Karissa Wattman is seeded third. They won their opening match Thursday in straight sets and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Another Roseburg doubles team, Mikyla Cunningham and Amber Todd, won two matches Thursday and reached the quarterfinals. All of Roseburg's singles players lost matches Thursday and were eliminated.

The tourney resumes at 11 a.m. Friday and runs through Saturday. Semifinal matches begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The SWC boys district tournament started Wednesday at South Medford and concludes Saturday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

