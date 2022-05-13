Roseburg girls hosting SWC district tennis The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Southwest Conference district girls tennis tournament got under way on Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.Emerson Kearney of Sheldon is the top seed in the singles bracket. Coco Majors and Mia Majors of South Eugene are the No. 1 seed in doubles.Roseburg's top doubles team of Kamryn Wattman and Karissa Wattman is seeded third. They won their opening match Thursday in straight sets and advanced to the quarterfinals.Another Roseburg doubles team, Mikyla Cunningham and Amber Todd, won two matches Thursday and reached the quarterfinals. All of Roseburg's singles players lost matches Thursday and were eliminated.The tourney resumes at 11 a.m. Friday and runs through Saturday. Semifinal matches begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.The SWC boys district tournament started Wednesday at South Medford and concludes Saturday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Winston man arrested after causing disturbance at Roseburg bar Wildlife Safari reaches fundraising goal for new giraffe barn Twyman's walk-off home run completes South Umpqua's sweep of Douglas Inmate found dead in Douglas County Jail TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities City of Canyonville is Hiring Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Value versus reality: Is the Roseburg School bond worth it? Portland unrest drives interest in 2 congressional primaries What's Up Roseburg girls hosting SWC district tennis Free boat safety inspections Saturday in Sutherlin
