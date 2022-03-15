The sun came out in the afternoon and the Roseburg High School girls were able to play their season opener outdoors on Tuesday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

The Indians won three of four doubles matches and two singles matches and defeated Class 5A Willamette of Eugene 5-3 in a nonconference dual.

Roseburg coach Jeremy Root lost most of his top players from last year's team that won the district championship during the truncated spring season.

Among the losses to graduation were doubles champions Hannah Root and Lauren Sandfort and doubles runner-up Abby Medak. Isabelle Zumpft, the singles champion, moved as did Audrey and Ava Goins.

"We have some potential. We have a chance to really grow," Jeremy Root said. "We have some sophomores and juniors who have never played tennis before, but they're athletic and competitive."

The top returning singles player for Roseburg is sophomore Kamryn Wattman, who reached the third round at district last season. Wattman defeated Willamette's Jillian Booth 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 singles Tuesday.

"Kamryn was very steady," coach Root said.

Freshman Katherine Steffenson was the other singles winner for the Indians, beating Kayla Tyler in straight sets.

Roseburg got doubles victories from Sarah Bryan and Kambria Stone, Kennedy Baylis Hines and Grace Ipsen, and Mikyla Cunningham and Ella Clark.

Krissy Wattman and Symone Rust lost their No. 1 doubles match in three sets to Crystal Luna and Lizbeth Silva of Willamette. Wattman played with Medak last year.

"We're trying to find a doubles partner for Krissy," Jeremy Root said.

Coach Root is pleased with the turnout of 22.

"The more, the merrier," Jeremy Root said. "We haven't had that many players in five-six years."

Roseburg's next dual isn't until April 5, when South Medford visits for a Southwest Conference meet.

Roseburg 5, Willamette 3

Singles

Kamryn Wattman, R, def. Jillian Booth, W, 6-2, 6-3; Samara Hopkins, W, def. Kayla Tyler, R, 6-3, 6-1; Irene Ares, W, def. Brittany Sutherland, R, default; Katherine Steffenson, R, def. Laila Cagle W, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Crystal Luna-Lizbeth Silva, W, def. Krissy Wattman-Symone Rust, R, 6-2, 0-6, 10-6; Sarah Bryan-Kambria Stone, R, def. Sydney Burnett-Noely Flores- Fonseca, W, 6-1, 7-5; Kennedy Baylis Hines-Grace Ipsen, R, def. EmmyLou Renfrow-Bri Wood, W, 6-1, 6-1; Mikyla Cunningham-Ella Clark, R, def. Kaiya Swan-Paloma Serna, W, 6-2, 6-1.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

