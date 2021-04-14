The Roseburg High School girls tennis team opened its 2021 shortened spring season on Tuesday with a 6-2 dual win over Grants Pass at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
The Indians got wins from Isabelle Zumpft, Audrey Goins and Ava Goins in singles. The doubles teams of Hannah Root-Lauren Sandfort, Karissa Wattman-Abbey Medak and Symone Rust-Kayla Tyler were also victorious.
Roseburg 6, Grants Pass 2
SINGLES — Isabelle Zumpft, R, def. Allie Risk, GP, 6-1, 6-1; An Mei Goei, GP, def. Kambryn Wattman, R, 7-5, 7-5; Audrey Goins, R, def. Maddy Cox, GP, 6-1, 7-5; Ava Goins, R, def. Elie Beth Sable, GP, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7.
DOUBLES — Hannah Root-Lauren Sandfort, R, def. Allison Robinson-Lauren Robinson, GP, 6-0, 6-2; Karissa Wattman-Abbey Medak, R, def. Elise Craws-Kayla Feskins, GP, 6-3, 6-3; Amelia Gladbach-Alyssa Reed, GP, def. Kembria Stone-Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-2; Symone Rust-Kayla Tyler, R, def. Rowen Burnside-Dani Rome, GP, 7-5, 6-2.
