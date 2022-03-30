The Roseburg girls swept Marshfield in the four singles and doubles matches and picked up an 8-0 win on Wednesday in a nonconference dual meet at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

Kamryn Wattman won in straight sets in the No. 1 singles match. The team of Karissa Wattman and Grace Ipsen captured the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets.

Roseburg 8, Marshfield 0

Singles

Kamryn Wattman, R, def. Bailey Flood, M, 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Bryan, R, def. Liz Cantrill, M, 1-6, 6-5, 10-7; Emma Kahler, R, won by default; Amber Todd, R, won by default.

Doubles

Karissa Wattman-Grace Ipsen, R, def. Macy Hubbard-Morgan Picatti, M, 6-2, 6-2; Symone Rust-Kambria Stone, R, def. Cece Visser-Emma Conde, M, 6-1, 6-0; Mikyla Cunningham-Kennedy Baylis Hines, R, def. Emily Lyons-Kady Abel, M, 6-0, 6-0; Ella Clark-Alena Howard, R, won by default.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

