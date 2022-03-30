Roseburg girls shut out Marshfield 8-0 in dual TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Roseburg girls swept Marshfield in the four singles and doubles matches and picked up an 8-0 win on Wednesday in a nonconference dual meet at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.Kamryn Wattman won in straight sets in the No. 1 singles match. The team of Karissa Wattman and Grace Ipsen captured the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets.Roseburg 8, Marshfield 0SinglesKamryn Wattman, R, def. Bailey Flood, M, 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Bryan, R, def. Liz Cantrill, M, 1-6, 6-5, 10-7; Emma Kahler, R, won by default; Amber Todd, R, won by default.DoublesKarissa Wattman-Grace Ipsen, R, def. Macy Hubbard-Morgan Picatti, M, 6-2, 6-2; Symone Rust-Kambria Stone, R, def. Cece Visser-Emma Conde, M, 6-1, 6-0; Mikyla Cunningham-Kennedy Baylis Hines, R, def. Emily Lyons-Kady Abel, M, 6-0, 6-0; Ella Clark-Alena Howard, R, won by default. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marshfield Doubles Roseburg Sport Kamryn Wattman Single Umpqua Valley Tennis Center Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Powell unresponsive as defense moves to withdraw Judge rules against Black Oak Retrievers owner in civil suit Roseburg man competes in Domino Masters Homeless falling through the cracks is "a big mess" Death Notices for March 25, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sutherlin guard Micah Wicks selected Class 3A's top player Roseburg girls shut out Marshfield 8-0 in dual Roseburg plays ‘clean and crisp’ in 8-3 win over Century Glide takes 17-0 win over Oakland in five innings in Special District 3 game Glendale whips Camas Valley, 22-7 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
