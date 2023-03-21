The Roseburg High School girls tennis team got to play its second Southwest Conference dual meet of the spring season under sunny skies on Tuesday at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
The Indians, guided by first-year head coach Haley Wattman, hosted North Medford and defeated the Black Tornado 7-1.
With only one senior (Kennedy Baylis Hines) on the roster, Roseburg likely won't contend for the district title. The hope for coach Wattman is to see her team get better each week.
"Mainly my goal is I want to get these kids out here, get them playing time and get them involved," Haley Wattman said. "I just want to see improvement. I don't expect to win titles and tournaments ... I expect the kids to improve and have fun, want them to learn something and be part of something greater than just winning.
"I think being part of a team is really important."
Wattman, a 1992 RHS graduate, wasn't a tennis player in high school. She was a softball pitcher for the Indians when her father (Ken Cooper) was the head coach. Haley was the team's co-MVP as a senior.
"I've played recreationally with my kids with my kids over the years, but to say I'm a tennis player would be stretching it a little bit," she said with a smile. "It's a really difficult game to understand, but once you understand it it's a lot of fun to watch.
"I do love the game. It's a game that can be played your whole life."
The Indians had a turnout of 25 players.
"That's a very good number. I was pleased," Haley Wattman said. "We've got a lot of new and young talent."
Roseburg won three singles and two contested doubles matches, and picked up two forfeit wins in doubles against North Medford.
Junior Kamryn Wattman, daughter of the coach, starts the season as the Tribe's No. 1 singles player. Wattman lost to North's Hadley Dunlevy in straight sets Tuesday. Kamryn played doubles with her older sister, Karissa, at the SWC district tournament last year and they finished second to advance to the Class 6A state tournament.
"I think she's leaning toward going to doubles later in the season," coach Wattman said. "I know her love is doubles, so it could go either way."
Roseburg got straight-set wins from freshman Elizabeth Hiers in No. 2 singles, junior Symone Rust in No. 3 singles and junior Emma Kahler in No. 3 singles.
Baylis Hines and sophomore Grace Ipsen, the No. 1 doubles team, was victorious in straight sets. Juniors Amber Todd and Alena Howard needed just two sets to win their No. 2 doubles match.
"I think our No. 1 doubles team is pretty strong and competitive, and I think they'll have a really good chance at districts," Haley Wattman said.
Juniors Sydnee Muntifering and Ruby Weckerle, sophomores Regan Boone and Nicole Boehland, and freshman Samantha Wengart are among the other players expected to contribute.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Willamette in a conference dual on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.
The district tournament is set for May 11 and 13, the first day in Medford and the second in Roseburg.
Roseburg 7, North Medford 1
Singles
Hadley Dunlevy, NM, def. Kamryn Wattman, R, 6-3, 6-2; Elizabeth Hiers, R, def. Shelby Chung, NM, 6-0, 6-4; Symone Rust, R, def. Anika Loeffler, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Emma Kahler, R, def. Givlia Gobbin, NM, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
Kennedy Baylis Hines-Grace Ipsen, R, def. Emma Almanza-Hayley Chung, NM, 6-1, 6-3; Amber Todd-Alena Howard, R, def. Sylvia Hernandez-Eirinn Minihan, NM, 6-0, 6-1; Sydnee Muntifering-Regan Boone, R, won by forfeit; Ruby Weckerle-Samantha Wengert, R, won by forfeit.
