MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls tennis team won two singles matches and didn't lose in doubles in a 6-2 dual meet win over North Medford on Thursday.
The Indians got victories from Hannah Root and Kamryn Wattman in singles. The doubles teams of Lauren Sandfort-Abby Medak and Krissy Wattman-Kambria Stone won in straight sets.
Roseburg 6, North Medford 2
SINGLES
Hannah Root, R, def. Hadley Dunleavy, NM, 6-1, 7-5; Kamryn Watman, R, def. Jode Yang, MM, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Hailey Dolmidge, NM, def. Symone Rust, R, 6-0, 6-2; Hayley Chung, NM, def. Ellise Prowell, R 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Lauren Sandfort-Abby Medak, R, def. Henry Taylor-Shelley Chung, NM, 6-0, 6-1; Krissy Wattman-Kambria Stone R def. Megan Burnett-Sarah Grussenmeyer, NM, 6-1, 6-0; Kayla Tyler-Sarah Bryan, R, won by forfeit; Katherine Steffenson-Jessica Florescu, R, won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.