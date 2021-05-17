The Roseburg girls won the singles and doubles titles and edged Ashland for the team championship in the Southern Oregon Conference district tennis tournament on Saturday at Hunter Park in Ashland.
The Indians compiled 17 points, followed by Ashland (16), Grants Pass (10), South Medford (10) and North Medford (9).
The Roseburg boys finished third in their district tournament Saturday at South Medford High School.
Roseburg freshman Isabelle Zumpft won the girls singles crown with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Allie Rist of Grants Pass.
The doubles championship went to Roseburg seniors Hannah Root and Lauren Sandfort, who defeated teammates Abby Medak and Karissa Wattman 6-0, 6-0. Hannah Root and Sandfort went unbeaten on the truncated spring season.
Medak and Karissa Wattman beat Ashland's No. 1 doubles team in the semifinals. Roseburg's Kamryn Wattman reached the third round in singles.
"(The tournament) went as expected," Roseburg girls coach Jeremy Root said. "I was pretty impressed with our No. 2 doubles team getting to the final."
The season is over for the Indians, who lose Hannah Root, Sandfort and Medak to graduation. Audrey and Ava Goins are moving and won't be returning.
In the boys' tournament, Roseburg junior Brian Powell finished second in singles with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to top-seeded Andrean Gurov of South Medford.
Roseburg freshman Massimo Falleni reached the semifinals in singles, finishing fourth with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 loss to Mateo McCoy of Grants Pass. Nicholas Brown advanced to the consolation finals in singles, losing 8-4 to Jaden Krupp of South Medford in a pro set.
Grants Pass took first in the team standings with 20 points, followed by South Medford (19), Roseburg (11), Ashland (6) and North Medford (0).
The Tribe loses two seniors to graduation: Chase Forsloff and Gian Ambrosini.
"In a year where two-thirds of the team were beginners, I thought we had a phenomenal season," said junior Logan Bishop, the team captain.
