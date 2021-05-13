GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys tennis team ended the regular season on Thursday with a 7-1 loss to Grants Pass in a dual meet.
The Indians lost three singles matches and four doubles bouts. Brian Powell received a win by default in No. 1 singles after Grants Pass' Nic Rist sustained a hip injury.
Roseburg will compete in the Southern Oregon Conference district tournament on Saturday at South Medford High School.
Grants Pass 7, Roseburg 1
SINGLES
Brian Powell, R, won by default over Nic Rist, GP, 2-6, 0-1 (inj.); Mateo McCoy, GP, def. Massimo Falleni, R, 6-1, 6-3; Brock Huffaker, GP, def. Nicholas Brown, R, 6-2, 6-2; Jacob Pirosko, GP, won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
Tucker Neville-Brady Miller, GP, def. Logan Bishop-Peyton Seal, R, 6-1, 6-3; Parker Pastrell-Preston Smith, GP, def. Carter Dryden-William Young Seidemann, R, 6-1, 6-1; Noah Horban-Christian Dara, GP, def. Chase Forsloff-Gian Ambrosini, R, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Evan Riggs-McKay Pratt, GP, def. Gavin Loosli-Sam Cordon, R, 7-6, 6-1.
