The South Medford and Roseburg boys played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday in a prep dual tennis meet at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, but the Indians won on criteria.
Roseburg got match wins from Massimo Falleni and Carter Dryden in singles. The doubles team of Gavin Loosli and William Young Seidemann was victorious.
Roseburg 3, South Medford 3
(Indians win by criteria)
SINGLES
Andrean Gurov, SM, def. Brian Powell, R, 6-1, 6-1; Massimo Falleni, R, def. Jayden Krupp, SM, 6-0, 6-0; Tobias Whitley, SM, def. Logan Bishop, R, 6-3, 6-2; Carter Dryden, R, def. Diego Rencomo, SM, 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Sam Sykes-Elijah Spencer, SM, def. Chase Forsloff-Gian Ambrosini, R, 7-5, 6-0; Gavin Loosli-William Young Seidemann, R, def. Hayden Allen-Simon DeVries, SM, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
