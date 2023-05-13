All in all, Alex Howard was pleased with his first Southwest Conference district tennis tournament.
The 15-year-old Roseburg High School freshman finished second in the singles division during the final day of the tourney Saturday at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Howard, who was seeded second, lost 6-1, 6-0 to top-seeded freshman Alexander Gurov of South Medford in the championship match. Howard went 3-1 in the tournament and will be Roseburg's lone representative in the Class 6A state tourney this weekend.
"I feel really good. I think I played the best I could play and he just got the edge today," Howard said. "He's a great player ... he hits lines, he hits corners and he's a lot more consistent than I am. We're just both going to be at this level for a while in this tournament."
Gurov, a left-hander, had an easier time than Howard did in their semifinal matches. Gurov handled fourth-seeded Jeremy Wang of South Eugene 6-1, 6-1, while Howard had to come from behind to beat No. 3 Blake Chandler of South Eugene 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
"I did expect to be in the final," Howard said. "Before the tournament started, we (Gurov) both said that we're going to see each other in the final. I'm very familiar with him. This is the first time I've played him this season, but I've played him in club before and in other tournaments.
"I will focus this week (in practice) on my serving. It has been a struggle the last few weeks and I've been double faulting way too much."
Howard attributed his comeback victory over Chandler to mental toughness.
"I was praying. I owe all of my wins to Jesus Christ, that's for sure," he said. "I had to dig really deep. I've played him (Chandler) this season and in club multiple times. He's a great player, but I knew I had the edge on him. I know his weaknesses ... he knows mine, too, and played to mine very well today, but I knew I had the edge over him."
Roseburg coach Chris Cockman spoke highly of Howard's potential on the court.
"Alex has been great all season. We had all the faith in him and he played very well this weekend," Cockman said. "We're really happy he's going to state. He has a high ceiling — he just has to put in the hours and we'll be there with him."
State will run Thursday through Saturday at the Babette Horenstein Tennis Center in Beaverton.
"I'm really excited to play in the state tournament," Howard said. "I'm probably not going to make it too far, but I'll try my best and play hard just like I always do."
In the girls' district tournament, Roseburg freshman Elizabeth Hiers captured the consolation title with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jillian Booth of Willamette. Hiers dropped her first match, but rebounded with four consecutive victories.
"I'm super proud of Elizabeth," Roseburg coach Haley Wattman said. "She really battled."
The Roseburg doubles team of juniors Amber Todd and Alena Howard lost 6-3, 6-2 to Reese Isabell and Elise Gattey of Grants Pass in the consolation final.
The South Eugene boys and Sheldon girls won team titles.
Final Results
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 45, South Medford 29, Grants Pass 22, Sheldon 21, Roseburg 17, Willamette 5, North Medford 1.
Singles
Championship
Alexander Gurov, SM, def. Alex Howard, R, 6-1, 6-0.
Third Place
Jeremy Wang, SE, def. Blake Chandler, SE, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Championship
Ryman Yang-Jalen Yang, SE, def. Andrean Gurov-Stephen Wisnovsky, SM, 7-6, 6-2.
Third Place
Timothy Cho- Malachi Alrahmani, SE, def. Andy Brown-Cash Daughters, Sh, 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 46, South Eugene 27, Grants Pass 21, South Medford 18, Willamette 11, Roseburg 11, North Medford 5.
Singles
Championship
Ash Campbell, Sh, def. Alyssa Piquette, Sh, 6-3, 6-3.
Third Place
Rosalyn Cho, SE, def. Reese Andersen, SM, 6-1, 6-1.
Consolation
Elizabeth Hiers, R, def. Jillian Booth, W, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Championship
Emerson Kearney-Hayden Kearney, Sh, def. Coco Majors-Mia Majors, SE, 6-0, 6-2.
Third Place
Janessa Pilcher-Amelia Gladbach, GP, def. Natalie Keiser-Olivia Feist, Sh, 6-6, 7-6, 6-4.
Consolation
Reese Isabell-Elise Gattey, GP, def. Amber Todd-Alena Howard, R, 6-3, 6-2.
