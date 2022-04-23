The Roseburg girls got victories from their No. 3 and No. 4 doubles team, but Sheldon handed the Indians a 6-2 loss on Friday in a Southwest Conference dual at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

Symone Rust and Mikyla Cunningham won in three sets, while Kambria Stone and Kayla Tyler prevailed in straight sets for the Tribe.

Sheldon 6, Roseburg 2

Singles

Emerson Kearney, S, def. Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Kaiser, S, def. Emma Kahler, R, 6-0, 6-2; Kat Gilbert, S, def. Amber Todd, R, 6-0, 6-1; Torah Womack, S, def. Ella Clark, R, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Meredith Movalson-Ella Ritchie, S, def. Karissa Wattman-Grace Ipsen, R, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Grace Bock-Olivia Feist, S, def. Kennedy Baylis-Hines-Kamryn Wattman, R, 6-1, 6-3; Symone Rust-Mikyla Cunningham, R, def. Inmogen Haring-Lauren Campbell, S, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Kambria Stone-Kayla Tyler, R, def. Brenya Hegy-Hannah Hamilton, S, 6-3, 6-1.

JV Doubles

Helena Garcia-Idel Sevinc, R, def. Kailey Ball-Finley Olsen, S, 6-2, 6-2.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

