Sheldon tops Roseburg girls, 6-2
The News-Review
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
Apr 23, 2022

The Roseburg girls got victories from their No. 3 and No. 4 doubles team, but Sheldon handed the Indians a 6-2 loss on Friday in a Southwest Conference dual at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

Symone Rust and Mikyla Cunningham won in three sets, while Kambria Stone and Kayla Tyler prevailed in straight sets for the Tribe.

Sheldon 6, Roseburg 2

Singles
Emerson Kearney, S, def. Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Kaiser, S, def. Emma Kahler, R, 6-0, 6-2; Kat Gilbert, S, def. Amber Todd, R, 6-0, 6-1; Torah Womack, S, def. Ella Clark, R, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles
Meredith Movalson-Ella Ritchie, S, def. Karissa Wattman-Grace Ipsen, R, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Grace Bock-Olivia Feist, S, def. Kennedy Baylis-Hines-Kamryn Wattman, R, 6-1, 6-3; Symone Rust-Mikyla Cunningham, R, def. Inmogen Haring-Lauren Campbell, S, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Kambria Stone-Kayla Tyler, R, def. Brenya Hegy-Hannah Hamilton, S, 6-3, 6-1.

JV Doubles
Helena Garcia-Idel Sevinc, R, def. Kailey Ball-Finley Olsen, S, 6-2, 6-2.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
