Roseburg got two wins in doubles in a 6-2 loss to South Medford in a Southwest Conference boys tennis dual meet Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

The teams of Michael Shellard and William Young Seidemann, and Brian Powell and Jacob Smith each won in straight sets.

South Medford 6, Roseburg 2

Singles

Stephen Wisnovsky, SM, def. Peyton Seal, R, 6-0, 6-0; Andrea Gurov, SM, def. Nick Brown, R, 6-2, 6-0; Josue Maldana, SM, def. Esteban Webber-Bernal, R, 6-2, 6-1; Antonio Perez-Cansino, SM, def. Carter Dryden, R, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Samuel Sykes-Elijah Spencer, SM, def. Logan Bishop-Massimo Falleni, R, 6-4, 6-4; Michael Shellard-William Young Seidemann, R, def. Jaden Krupp-Tobias Whitley, SM, 6-0, 6-2; Brian Powell-Jacob Smith, R, def. Andrew Oppermann-Craig Israelsen, SM, 6-2, 6-0; Diego Bencomo-Samuel Shterenberg, SM, def. Conner Dryden-Paviat Rai, R, 6-0, 6-2.

