MEDFORD — Roseburg got singles wins from Massimo Falleni and Peyton Seal in a 4-2 loss to South Medford on Tuesday in a prep boys tennis dual meet.
The Indians lost all three doubles matches.
South Medford 4, Roseburg 2
SINGLES
Andrean Gurov, SM, def. Brian Powell, R, 7-6, 6-1; Massimo Falleni, R, def. Tobias Whitley, SM, 6-1, 6-1; Peyton Seal, R, def. Jayden Krupp, SM, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Samuel Sykes-Elijah Spencer, SM, def. Logan Bishop-Gavin Loosli, R, 6-0, 6-4; Hayden Allen-Andrew Oppermann, SM, def. Carter Dryden-William Young Seidemann, R, 7-5, 4-6, 12-10; Simon DeVries-Diego Bencomo, SM, def. Nicholas Brown-Gian Ambrosini, R, 6-3, 6-2.
