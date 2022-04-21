MEDFORD — South Medford won all four singles matches and three of four doubles bouts in a 7-1 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference girls tennis dual meet on Thursday.

The Indians' No. 2 doubles team of Kennedy Baylis-Hines and Kamryn Wattman won in straight sets.

"We are improving," Roseburg coach Jeremy Root said. "We had some strong doubles play."

Roseburg is scheduled to host Sheldon Friday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

South Medford 7, Roseburg 1

Singles

Reese Anderson, SM, def. Emma Kahler, R, 6-0, 6-2; Matali Mahar, SM, def. Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Vonstrahl, SM, def. Helena Garcia, R, 6-0, 6-1; Elena Hill, SM, def. Alena Howard, R, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Emerie Duel-Sarah McAllister, SM, def. Karissa Wattman-Symone Rust, R, 6-1, 7-5; Kennedy Baylis-Hines-Kamryn Wattman, R, def. Molly Hungerford-Makayla Petersen, SM, 6-2, 6-2; Abby Shuldburg-Rachel Parks, SM, def. Grace Ipsen-Mikyla Cunningham, R, 1-6, 6-4, 10-4; Aviana Dionisio-Ara Mathis, SM, def. Kambria Stone-Amber Todd, R, 7-6, 6-4.

