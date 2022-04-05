MEDFORD — South Medford swept all four singles and doubles matches and defeated the Roseburg boys 8-0 on Tuesday in a Southwest Conference dual tennis meet.

The Indians were without their No. 2 singles player, senior Brian Powell, due to another commitment.

Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass at 4 p.m. Thursday.

South Medford 8, Roseburg 0

Singles

Stephen Wisnovsky, SM, def. Massimo Falleni, R, 6-4, 6-1; Andrean Gurov, SM, def. Peyton Seal, R, 6-0, 6-2; Josue Maidana, SM, def. Nicholas Brown, R, 6-1, 6-1; Antonio Perez-Cansino, SM, def. Esteban Webber-Bernal, R, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles

Sam Sykes-Elijah Spencer, SM, def. Logan Bishop-Michael Shellard, R, 6-3, 6-4; Tobias Whitley-Jaden Krupp, SM, def. Carter Dryden-William Young Seidemann, R, 7-5, 0-6, 10-7; Hayden Allen-Andrew Oppermann, SM, def. Triston Rutan-Elias Malak, R, 6-2, 6-4; Diego Rencomo-Sam Shuldberg, SM, def. Wyatt Yutzie-Jacob Smith, R, 6-2, 6-2.

