MEDFORD — Two Roseburg girls doubles teams remained unbeaten on the season, but the Indians lost 6-2 to South Medford on Tuesday in a dual tennis meet.

The duos of Hannah Root and Lauren Sandfort, and Carissa Wattman and Abby Medak both won in straight sets.

South Medford 6, Roseburg 2

SINGLES

Maggie Von Strahl, SM, def. Kamryn Watman, R, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Reese Anderson, SM, def. Audrey Goins, R, 6-1, 6-2; Lizzy Hall, SM, def. Ava Goins, R, 6-2, 6-2; Kailani Sprague, SM, def. Jessica Florescu, R, 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Hannah Root-Lauren Sandfort, R, def. Emerie Doell-Sarah McAllister, SM, 6-3, 6-1; Carissa Watman-Abby Medak, R, def. Elena Hill-Abby VonStrahl, SM, 6-1, 6-1; Makayla Peterson-Ava Mathis, SM, def. Sarah Bryan-Kambria Stone, R, 6-1, 6-2; Abby Struldberg-Rachel Parks, SM, def. Symone Rust-Kayla Tyler, R, 6-4, 6-1.

