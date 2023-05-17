Sutherlin's Addison Roberts earns berth in girls Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roberts Sutherlin High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORVALLIS — Sutherlin sophomore Addison Roberts will compete in the girls Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament this weekend at the Timberhill Tennis Club and Oregon State University courts.Competition is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday. Roberts will play senior Sydney Liao of Scappoose in a first-round singles match.Roberts qualified for state with a third-place finish in the Special District 3 tournament last Friday at North Bend High School.The third-seeded Roberts lost 6-0, 6-1 to second-seeded freshman Raegan Farm of North Bend in the semifinals, then defeated No. 5 sophomore Lexi Mills of St. Mary's 7-5, 5-7, 10-5 for third. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Roseburg school board listens to community concerns Getting back into the cage: Roseburg fighter Michael Frear ready for CageWarriors Northwest MMA Roseburg High School honors its teachers County stepping up cleanup efforts Horace Ronald ‘Ron’ Poole Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up for May 17 Roseburg track teams set for SWC district meet Circle K Debuts First Private-Label Wine Line in 3,000 U.S. Stores Sutherlin's Addison Roberts earns berth in girls Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament Health Calendar for May 17
