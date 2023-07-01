Former Yoncalla High School track and field standout Maranda Brownson poses at the school on Aug. 20, 2020. The 2001 Yoncalla graduate was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Seattle.
Yoncalla's Maranda Brownson gets ready to compete at the Class 2A state track and field championships in 2001 at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
Photo courtesy of Maranda Brownson
Former Yoncalla High School track and field standout Maranda Brownson poses at the school on Aug. 20, 2020. The 2001 Yoncalla graduate was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Seattle.
Former Yoncalla High School star track and field athlete Maranda Brownson was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Seattle.
The 40th induction ceremony and banquet for the 2023 class was held during the NFHS summer meeting.
Brownson received a plaque and was presented her medallion by Steve Walker, the sports information director for the Oregon School Activities Association.
"It was very emotional for me. A lot of nostalgia and memories," Brownson said in a phone interview with The News-Review. "Hearing the stories (of the Hall of Fame honorees), how they helped and influenced kids, was inspiring."
Brownson, 40, became the first Douglas County prep athlete to make the National High School Hall of Fame. Other ex-Oregon high school athletes in the Hall include Danny Ainge (1992), Mel Renfro (1995), Steve Prefontaine (2000), Terry Baker (2006), Joni Huntley (2016) and Dick Fosbury (2018).
"It's humbling (being among those names)," Brownson said.
The other athletes selected for the 2023 class were Tamika Catchings, a high school basketball star in Illinois and Texas; Carlos Boozer, one of the top prep basketball athletes in Alaska history; and Clarissa Chun, who became the first wrestler to win an official state high school girls wrestling title not only in Hawaii but the entire country.
The five coaches picked for the ’23 class were Sue Butz-Stavin, Barbara Campbell, Ted Ginn Sr., the late Allan Trimble and Sister Lynn Winsor. Dave Stead was picked as an administrator. The other honorees included Dave Carlsrud (others/contributors) and Bill Webb (performing arts).
The 5-foot-9 Brownson, a multi-sport athlete at Yoncalla, starred in track and field for the Eagles from 1998-2001.
She qualified for the Class 2A state meet in four individual events all four seasons and never lost an event, becoming the first Oregon prep track athlete to win 16 individual state championships. Only two Oregon high school athletes — male or female — have accomplished that feat.
Brownson's 160 points scored at the state meet still ranks first in all classifications.
Brownson captured state titles in six events. She won the the 200 meters and 100 hurdles four times apiece, finished first in the long jump three years, was a two-time champion in the triple jump and high jump, and won the 100 once.
"I didn't have any expectations, except to do my best," Brownson said in her HOF video presentation. "What I accomplished was exciting and amazing."
Brownson received a track scholarship from the University of Nevada and was a heptathlete there before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English.
Brownson, who lives in Roseburg, was accompanied on the trip by her two children, Danner and Carly. Tom Derbyshire, who coached Brownson during her middle school days, attended the ceremony.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.