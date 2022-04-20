Anderson, Rubrecht lead Glide girls to first in three-way meet TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOLEDO — Kylie Anderson won the shot put (36-8 1/2) and discus (104-9), helping the Glide girls track and field team to victory in a three-way Class 2A prep meet on Tuesday at Toledo High School.Kylie Rubrecht also won two individual events for the Wildcats, finishing first in the javelin (104-8) and high jump (4-2).Dylan Davis won the 1,500 (4:47.96) and 3,000 (10:47.30) for the Glide boys, who finished second in their meet.BOYSTEAM SCORES — Toledo 131.99, Glide 124, Oakridge 15. Winners100 — Reece Smith, T, 12.52. 200 — Caleb Thomas, G, 25.19. 400 — Nathan Masiel, G, 1:03.85. 800 — Ty Davis, G, 2:35.00. 1,500 — Dylan Davis, G, 4:47.96. 3,000 — Dylan Davis, G, 10:47.30. 110 HURDLES — Gunner Rothenberger, T, 18.74. 300 HURDLES — Gunner Rothenberger, T, 46.56. 4x400 RELAY — Glide (Ty Davis, Ben Atkin, Cameron Fugate, Dominic Harger), 4:21.82. SHOT PUT — Cooper Rothenberger, T, 34-6 1/2. DISCUS — Cooper Rothenberger, T, 84-1. JAVELIN — Cooper Rothenberger, T, 123-8. HIGH JUMP — Gunner Rothenberger, T, 5-4. LONG JUMP — Rickey Plummer, T, 17-6. TRIPLE JUMP — Zachary Tucker, T, 27-11 1/2.GIRLSTEAM SCORES — Glide 114, Toledo 80, Oakridge 33.Winners100 — Tayla Stevenson, T, 14.95. 200 — Tayla Stevenson, T, 31.27. 400 — Ava Murphy, G, 1:25.06. 1,500 — Pauline Ngigi, G, 6:06.29. 3,000 — Katherine Abbott, O, 12:10.43. 100 HURDLES — Klaira Flatt, T, 18.30. 300 HURDLES — Klaira Flatt, T, 52.52. 4x100 RELAY — Glide (Mariam Aburashed, Amberlee Jones, Macy Mornarich, Duru Deniz Ersoy), 1:04.74. 4x400 RELAY — Glide (Duru Deniz Ersoy, Hannah Long, Macy Mornarich, Kylie Rubrecht), 5:12.00. SHOT PUT — Kylie Anderson, G, 36-8 1/2. DISCUS — Kylie Anderson, G, 104-9. JAVELIN — Kylie Rubrecht, G, 104-8. HIGH JUMP — Kylie Rubrecht, G, 4-2. LONG JUMP — Klaira Flatt, T, 14-2. TRIPLE JUMP — Klaira Flatt, T, 30-9. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 