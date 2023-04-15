The 46th annual Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational track and field meet was greeted with pleasant spring weather and produced some impressive midseason marks on Saturday at Roseburg High’s Finlay Field.
The non-scoring meet attracted 30 teams: Ashland, Bandon, Cascade Christian, Churchill, Days Creek, Douglas, Eagle Point, Elmira, Glide, Grants Pass, Henley, Illinois Valley, Klamath Union, Lebanon, Marist, Marshfield, Mazama, North Bend, North Douglas, North Eugene, North Medford, North Valley, Oakland, Phoenix, Rogue River, Roseburg, South Eugene, South Umpqua, Summit and Sutherlin.
Douglas County’s athletes turned in some solid performances in rain-less conditions.
Roseburg got wins from Peyton Seal in the high jump (6-0) and Timothy Johnson in the evening 3,000 meters (9:05.84). Ray Gerrard of Class 1A North Douglas took first in the discus (142-11).
Finishing second were Oakland’s Tia Picknell in the girls discus (114-2), Days Creek’s Keith Gaskell in the long jump (20-8), and the Roseburg girls 4x100 relay team of Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio and Faith Gaines (51.28).
Seal, a senior, matched his PR in the high jump by clearing 6-0. He missed three attempts at 6-1.
“It was a good day. Getting the win definitely felt great, especially with how many teams were competing,” Seal said. “My shins have been hurting a little bit, but today they felt great. I’m slowly working my way up ... I don’t know my limit, but hopefully I keep going up. I feel like I can eventually get to 6-2.”
Johnson, a junior, outdueled South Eugene’s Benjamin Seidman in the 3,000, posting a PR. Seidman finished second in 9:06.42.
Gaskell, a senior, was among the small school athletes holding their own with the big school kids. In addition to his runner-up effort in the long jump, Gaskell placed fourth in the 100 (11.58).
“I thought it (20-8) was pretty decent,” said Gaskell, who’s the defending 1A state champion in the long jump. “It’s two inches from my PR (20-10) and the next couple of meets I could be jumping farther. My goal is to get 21. Good competition always makes you do better, and with small meets you don’t get as much competition.”
South Umpqua junior Kacey Benefiel finished third in the 100 (11.55) and 200 (23.65). Miele placed third in the 200 (27.53), Roseburg’s Corinne Childers was third in the 800 (2:29.78), and the Roseburg girls 4x400 relay quartet of Charis Childers, Scalf, Corinne Childers and Gaines took third (4:20.87).
Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational
Saturday’s Results
Top 3, Douglas County
Placers in Top 8
BOYS
100 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 11.20; 2. Drew Salnas, Mar, 11.21; 3. Kacey Benefiel, SU, 11.55; 4. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.58; 7. Nicholas Parish, Ro, 11.65. 200 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 23.18; 2. Antonio Gonzalez, NE, 23.53; 3. Kacey Benefiel, SU, 23.65. 400 — 1. Bodey Lutes, Mar, 49.82; 2. Caden Negra, Ash, 52.37; 3. Christopher Janney, Hen, 52.52; 5. Brody Robinson, Ro, 52.59. 800 — 1. Bodey Lutes, Mar, 1:56.66; 2. Kyle Briggs, Chu, 1:58.25; 3. Jan Bremer, SE, 1:59.14; 7. Carter Stedman, Ro, 2:01.08. 1,500 — 1. Alexander Garcia-Silver, Mar, 4:02.76; 2. Nathan Stein, Ash, 4:08.59; 3. Conor Thompson, Mar, 4:17.05; 7. James Baimbridge, Oak, 4:20.32. 3,000 (afternoon race) — 1. Kellen Cranmer, Mar, 10:06,62; 2. Drew Stilson, Sum, 10:15.07; 3. Tiago Schrader, NB, 10:17.96; 4. Seth Rincon, Do, 10:34.54; 5. Isaiah Hutchins, Ro, 10:36.03. 3,000 (evening race) — 1. Timothy Johnson, Ro, 9:05.84; 2. Benjamin Seidman, SE, 9:06.42; 3. Alesandro Gibbs, Chu, 9:10.80. 110 HURDLES — 1. Boden Hanley, SE, 14.80; 2. Jayden Jessee, GP, 14.94; 3. Matthew Jenson, GP, 15.76. 6. Broagan Rackley, Ro, 17.41. 300 HURDLES — 1. Boden Hanley, SE, 38.18; 2. Jayden Jessee, GP, 41.68; 3. Gideon Batya, SE, 41.84; 5. Emori Pauli, SU, 43.50. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Bend (Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson, Brody Justice, Jason Padgett), 43.79; 2. Marist, 43.86; 3. Grants Pass, 44.06; 5. South Umpqua (Kacey Benefiel, Cohen Elrod, Isaac Simpson, Nate Brown), 45.02. 4x400 RELAY — 1. South Eugene (Zack Stocke, Gideon Batya, Jan Bremer, Boden Hanley), 3:28.61; 2. Henley, 3:34.66; 3. Marshfield, 3:35.42; 5. South Umpqua (Kacey Benefiel, Nate Brown, Cohen Elrod, Emori Paul), 3:38.89; 7. Roseburg (Jaroyn Dorry, Moses Finlay, Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman), 3:40.32. SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 54-5; 2. Juan Manzo, Hen, 45-4; 3. Isaiah Meashintubby, Chu, 45-2; 8. Joshua Godfrey, Ro, 41-10. DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 142-11; 2. Javin Petry, Chu, 139-7; 3. Cash Stallsworth, Pho, 138-8. JAVELIN — 1. Keegan Young, NB, 167-4; 2. Blake Herring, Mar, 155-10; 3. Henry Hood, NB, 155-1; 4. Emmett Kalar, Ro, 152-5; 6. Ethan Sumpter, Do, 149-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Brody Justice, NB, 14-0; 2. Danner Wilson, Mar, 14-0; 3. Luke Hooker, Chu, 13-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Peyton Seal, Ro, 6-0; 2. Tanner Hunt, Elm, 6-0; 3. Jayden Jessee, GP, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Jackson Parrish, Leb, 20-9; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 20-8; 3. Mason Bennett, GP, 20-2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jackson Parrish, Leb, 42-5; 2. Brian Maloney, Sum, 41-10; 3. Samuel Richner, Ash, 40-8.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 12.98; 2. Amelia Peddicord, Chu, 13.07; 3. Marley Petrey, Ban, 13.09; 5. Addison Scalf, Ro, 13.27; 7. Kasemsri Miele, Ro, 13.29; 8. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 13.41. 200 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 26.77; 2. Alyse Fountain, Leb, 27.15; 3. Kasemsri Miele, Ro, 27.53; 8. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 28.29. 400 — 1. Jailyn Arleth, NE, 1:00.50; 2. Ella Braunger, Mar, 1:01.50; 3. Eva Dicharry, Sum, 1:02.40; 5. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:02.80; 6. Faith Gaines, Ro, 1:03.30. 800 — 1. Olivia Smith, NV, 2:27.67; 2. Cricket Phipps, NE, 2:29.36; 3. Corinne Childers, Ro, 2:29.78; 8. Maelin Holborow, Ro, 2:37.93. 1,500 — 1. Madison Zemper, SE, 4:56.54; 2. Cricket Phipps, NE, 5:06.91; 3. Isabela Coffman, KU, 5:10.78; 7. Charis Childers, Ro, 5:16.13. 3,000 (afternoon race) — 1. Aubrey Syrnyk, KU, 12:23.26; 2. Stella Mason, Ash, 12 28.95; 3. Jocilynn Durgeloh, Leb, 12:34.54. 3,000 (evening race) — 1. Cameron Gupta, SE, 10:43.91; 2. Artana Nice, NE, 10:46.30; 3. Elizabeth McCart, SE, 10:51.30; 8. Sylvia Eckman, Ro, 11:09.38. 100 HURDLES — 1. Sydney Baker, Maz, 15.64; 2. Autumn Murray, CC, 16.24; 3. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 16.31; 7. Hannah Heuberger, Ro, 17.22. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 47.08; 2. Sydney Baker, Maz, 48.14; 3. Sarah Money, SE, 48.52; 8. Alex Bachmeier, Ro, 51.37. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Eugene (Mikah Brooks, Jailyn Arleth Becerra-Brigido, Lina Pescosolido, MaeAni Dotts), 50.84; 2. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 51.28; 3. Grants Pass, 51.38. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Eugene (Michelle Bierman, Marley Dotts, MaeAni Dotts, Jailyn Arleth Becerra-Brigido), 4:18.32; 2. Lebanon, 4:19.35; 3. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Addison Scalf, Corinne Childers, Faith Gaines), 4:20.87. SHOT PUT — 1. Samantha Nyseth, Hen, 36-9; 2. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 35-11; 3. Teagen Cornell, Leb, 34-3. DISCUS — 1. Addison Hull, GP, 127-7; 2. Tia Picknell, Oak, 114-2; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 111-9; 5. Taeleese Polamalu, Do, 100-5. JAVELIN — 1. Kate Miles, Mar, 116-0; 2. Aurora Torresi, Leb, 115-2; 3. Kaylynn Guevara, Mar, 108-11; 4. Kambree Lee, Do, 104-10; 6. Jaiden Adams, Glide, 103-5. POLE VAULT — 1. Ashlyn Turnbo, Elm, 10-6; 2. Abby Woodruff, NB, 10-6; 3. Roxy Day, NB, 9-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Andi Harmon, KU, 5-0; 2. Olivia Smith, NV, 5-0; 3. Hazel Squibb, KU, 4-10. LONG JUMP — 1. Autumn Murray, CC, 17-0; 2. Addison Kleinke, Chu, 16-7; 3. Mary Sophia Cellini, Ash, 16-1; 5. Amy Whitney, Ro, 15-11; 8. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 15-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lanie Cox, Hen, 33-7 1/2; 2. Made Lee, Maz, 32-8; 3. Katherine Brown, KU, 32-7 1/2; 6. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 31-11.
