SUTHERLIN — Kacey Benefiel of South Umpqua, and Paige Edmonson and Hunter VanBuren of Sutherlin each won two individual events at a prep track and field meet hosted by Sutherlin on Wednesday.
Benefiel won the 100 (11.31 seconds) and 200 meters (23.54), Edmonson took first in the girls 100 (13.44) and long jump (15 feet, 4 inches), and VanBuren won the 400 (55.20) and discus (86-3).
Other individual area winners in the boys' meet included Noah Eichenbusch of Glide in the 3,000 (10:28.00), Tanner Dobeck of S.U. in the shot put (39-11), Oliver Sommer of Glide in the pole vault (8-3) and Owen Koegler of Camas Valley in the javelin (135-11).
The Douglas 4x100 relay team of John Ausdemore, Vincent Franklin, Austin Bodenhamer and Matthew Wanamaker was victorious (47.54).
On the girls' side, individual winners included Jaden Ratledge of Sutherlin in the 800 (2:46.60), Savannah Jones of Glide in the 100 hurdles (18.53), Samantha Perron of Douglas in the pole vault (6-6) and Taeleese Polamalu of Douglas in the discus (98-4).
Glide's 4x100 relay quartet of Clara Kercher, Jones, Isela Johnson and Jaiden Adams (55.53) and the 4x400 relay team of Adams, Johnson, Kercher and Pauline Ngigi (4:49.30) both finished first.
The South Umpqua boys and Pleasant Hill girls won team titles.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — South Umpqua 111, Creswell 106.5, Glide 87.5, Pleasant Hill 71, Sutherlin 67, Camas Valley 56, Crow 51, Douglas 48, Days Creek 37.
100 — 1. Kacey Benefiel, SU, 11.31; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.50; 3. (tie) Hunter VanBuren, and Shawn Ellsworth, Sut, 11.84. 200 — 1. Kacey Benefiel, SU, 23.54; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 23.81; 3. James Standley, CV, 24.50. 400 — 1. Hunter VanBuren, Sut, 55.20; 2. James Standley, CV, 56.11; 3. Emori Pauli, SU, 56.23. 800 — 1. Mason Barrett, Cre, 2:17.08; 2. Jaden Peek, Cre, 2:24.83; 3. Hudson Salas, D, 2:28.48. 1,500 — 1. Mason Barrett, Cre, 4:35.26; 2. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 4:45.55; 3. Jaden Peek, Cre, 4:56.08. 3,000 — 1. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 10:28.00; 2. Hasstin Nelson, Crow, 11:23.00; 3. Chris Culp, Cre, 11:30.00. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cre, 15.47; 2. Darien Dewey, Cre, 16.88; 3. Nate Brown, SU, 18.50. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cre, 42.94; 2. Emori Pauli, SU, 44.38; 3. Brennen Bell, PH, 44.41. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Douglas (John Ausdemore, Vincent Franklin, Austin Bodenhamer, Matthew Wanamaker), 47.54; 2. Creswell, 50.57; 3. Douglas B (Joseph Prudencio, Levi Dahlenberg, Devon Taylor, William Wattman), 51.11. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Creswell (Jack Nguyen, Darien Dewey, Mason Barrett, Jaden Peek), 3:54.94; 2. Glide (Josiah Long, Ben Askin, Peter Sheppard, Darien Dybowski), 4:11.57; 3. Douglas (Marcos Castillo, Spencer Ferguson, Hudson Salas, William Wattman), 4:26.62. SHOT PUT — 1. Tanner Dobeck, SU, 39-11; 2. Devin Sandoval, Glide, 36-5; 3. Jon DeRoss, CV, 34-7. DISCUS — 1. Hunter VanBuren, Sut, 86-3; 2. Owen Koegler, CV, 84-10; 3. Caleb Lybarger, Cre, 82-6. JAVELIN — 1. Owen Koegler, CV, 135-11; 2. Timathy Ferch, SU, 118-2; 3. Jon DeRoss, CV, 113-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Zachary Seratte, PH, 5-8; 2. Hunter VanBuren, Sut, 5-4; 3. Trenton Ladd, DC, 5-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Oliver Sommer, Glide, 8-3; 2. Marcos Castillo, D, 7-0; 3. Darien Dybowski, Glide, 7-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Jackson Weller, PH, 20-2; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-1; 3. Vincent Franklin, D, 18-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jackson Weller, PH, 37-5; 2. Aiden Arwood, Sut, 37-1 1/2; 3. Dimitrik Christianson, Sut, 35-5.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Pleasant Hill 158.5, Creswell 107.5, Sutherlin 87, Glide 86, Douglas 52, South Umpqua 33, Crow 22.
100 — 1. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 13.44; 2. Kolbi Hampton, PH, 13.53; 3. Ryan Thomas, PH, 14.00. 200 — 1. Soleis Jones, PH, 28.37; 2. Dakota Hyland, PH, 28.53; 3. Ryan Thomas, PH, 29.81. 400 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 1:01.22; 2. Soleis Jones, PH, 1:04.08; 3. Kylie Leonard, Cre, 1:06.26. 800 — 1. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 2:46.60; 2. Ellie Epperson, PH, 2:46.96; 3. Cheyenne Beam, Glide, 3:00.22. 1,500 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 5:45.76; 2. Brooke Moehlmann, Cre, 5:46.64; 3. Cheyenne Beam, Glide, 6:07.71. 3,000 — 1. Zuzana Szymanska, Crow, 11:54.00; 2. Hailey Holgate, Sut, 14:18.00; 3. Charlotte Keepers, PH, 15:51.00. 100 HURDLES — 1. Savannah Jones, Glide, 18.53. 300 HURDLES — 1. Kylie Leonard, Cre, 54.37; 2. Brooke Moehlmann, Cre, 56.53; 3. Savannah Jones, Glide, 59.06. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Glide (Clara Kercher, Savannah Jones, Isela Johnson, Jaiden Adams), 55.53; 2. Pleasant Hill, 56.28; 3. South Umpqua (Emalie Mayorga, Sariya Rutan, Rae Rogers, Sam Quinn), 1:06.00. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Jaiden Adams, Isela Johnson, Clara Kercher, Pauline Ngigi), 4:49.30; 2. Creswell, 4:51.38; 3. South Umpqua (Emalie Mayorga, Kenzie Copelin, Honor Brown, Sariya Rutan), 5:51.80. SHOT PUT — 1. Kaitlyn Machado, Cre, 30-3; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 29-1; 3. Claire Crawford, PH, 28-9. DISCUS — 1. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 98-4; 2. Kaitlyn Machado, Cre, 89-9; 3. Sialafua Polamalu, D, 74-7. JAVELIN — 1. Samairah Quinones, Cre, 87-3; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 78-9; 3. Jaiden Adams, Glide, 76-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Kylie Leonard, Cre, 4-8; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 4-8; 3. Madison Huntley, Sut, 4-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Samantha Perron, D, 6-6; 2. Ava Murphy, Glide, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 15-4; 2. Jessica Clough, PH, 13-11; 3. Jillian Placko, PH, 13-3. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Vika Gabrio, Cre, 31-5; 2. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 29-6; 3. Savannah Jones, Glide, 29-4.
