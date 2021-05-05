CAVE JUNCTION — Camas Valley senior Joy DeRoss earned a couple of individual victories and moved to No. 2 in the Class 1A track and field shot put rankings after a five-team meet at Illinois Valley Tuesday.
DeRoss won the discus throw with a distance of 109 feet, 8 inches, then posted a seven-foot victory in the shot put with a heave of 35-3. Although not a personal record, that throw leaves DeRoss behind only Siletz Valley senior Shay Robertson, who threw 37-0 on April 21 at a meet in Mapleton.
Junior Clara DeRoss won the javelin with a throw of 115-03, three feet short of her season-best 118-7, which is No. 2 in Class 1A, five inches behind Powers' Trinidy Blanton.
