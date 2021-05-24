CLASS 1A STATE TRACK & FIELD MEET
At Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
Saturday's Results
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 4) — Powder Valley 64.5, Damascus Christian 56, Joseph 52, Adrian 51, Glendale (tie 15th) 16, Days Creek (tie 15th) 16, North Douglas (25th) 7, Yoncalla (32nd) 3.
Winners, Douglas County Finishers
100 — 1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 11.26; 8. Palu Rayon-Wilder, North Douglas, 11.77. 200 — 1. Jaden Thompson, St. Paul, 23.40. 800 — 1. Justin Peck, Trout Lake, 1:58.53; 12. Logan Gant, North Douglas, 2:13.42. 1,500 — 1. Colin Friend, St. Stephen's Academy, 4:09.94. 3,000 — 1. Colin Friend, St. Stephen's Academy, 9:04.24. 110 HURDLES — 1. Micah Colburn, Damascus Christian, 14.87; 8. Elijah Wytcherley, Glendale, 17.79. 300 HURDLES — 1. Corbin Palmer, Harper, 42.01; 9. Logan Gant, North Douglas, 47.18. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Adrian (Manuel Aguirre, Jace Martin, Gavin Bayes, Conley Martin), 45.13. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Damascus Christian (Arthur Smith, Carter Clear, Noah McCallister, Micah Colburn), 3:39.68. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, Days Creek, 44-4; 8. Ray Gerrard, North Douglas, 35-10 1/2; 11. Ian Sprinkle, Yoncalla, 33-9. DISCUS — 1. Kale Ferguson, Joseph, 134-8; 4. Ray Gerrard, North Douglas, 128-5; 6. Ian Sprinkle, Yoncalla, 124-2. JAVELIN — 1. JJ Neece, Mapleton, 152-3; 4. Elijah Wytcherley, Glendale, 142-5; 10. Cade Olds, North Douglas, 120-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Glendale, 6-2; 9. Noah Leary, Yoncalla, 5-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Micah Colburn, Damascus Christian, 15-1/2. LONG JUMP — 1. Micah Colburn, Damascus Christian, 21-3; 3. Keith Gaskell, Days Creek, 20-1/4; 9. River Wolfe, Camas Valley, 17-11 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Silas Roth, North Lake, 41-4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 4) — Crane 75, North Lake 48, Elgin 47, St. Paul 45, Camas Valley (seventh) 33, Elkton (ninth) 27, North Douglas (22nd) 11.
Winners, Douglas County Finishers
100 — 1. Aaliyah Burton, Elgin, 12.89; 3. Margaret Byle, Elkton, 13.54; 12. Audri Ward, North Douglas, 14.00; 13. Tabitha Baker, North Douglas, 14.14. 200 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elkton, 27.82; 3. Mia Piscopo, North Douglas, 28.50; 11. Tabitha Baker, North Douglas, 29.20. 800 — 1. Breanna Steele, North Clackamas Christian, 2:27.38; 8. Mia Piscopo, North Douglas, 2:34.36; 10. Rylee Williamson, Elkton, 2:43.93. 1,500 — 1. Olyvia Oeverman, St. Stephen's Academy, 5:12.03. 3,000 — 1. Judah Koehler, North Lake, 11:48.98; 16. Lolly Frost, North Douglas, 14:16.34. 100 HURDLES — 1. Aaliyah Burton, Elgin, 15.51; 11. Audri Ward, North Douglas, 18.82. 300 HURDLES — 1. Belle Blair, Powder Valley, 42.12. 4x100 RELAY — 1. St. Paul (Halsie Hempfling, Stella Koch, Gracie Koch, Mary Davidson), 53.00; 5. North Douglas (Mia Piscopo, Lolly Frost, Audri Ward, Tabitha Baker), 55.34. 4x400 RELAY — 1. St. Paul (Halsie Hempfling, Gracie Koch, Stella Koch, Mary Davidson), 4:30.68. SHOT PUT — 1. Joy DeRoss, Camas Valley, 36-1. DISCUS — 1. Joy DeRoss, Camas Valley, 118-9; 2. Clara DeRoss, Camas Valley, 98-10. JAVELIN — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Powers, 119-2; 4. Clara DeRoss, Camas Valley, 115-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Kayla Morgan, Southwest Christian, 5-3. POLE VAULT — 1. Erin Coston, Imbler, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Belle Blair, Powder Valley, 15-10. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Andrea Roth, North Lake, 33-11; 6. Rylee Williamson, Elkton, 29-10.
