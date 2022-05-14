VIDA — Junior Mia Piscopo of North Douglas and senior Clara DeRoss of Camas Valley each qualified for state individually in three events in the Class 1A Special District 2 track and field meet on Friday hosted by McKenzie High School.
Senior Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale won four events and junior Ray Gerrard of North Douglas earned state berths in three events in the boys' meet.
Piscopo won the girls 400 (1:03.76) and 800 (2:39.27) and finished second in the 200 (28.63). She also joined Audri Ward, Savannah Harkins and Tabitha Baker on the first-place 4x100 relay team (54.64).
DeRoss finished first in the girls shot put (32-4) and javelin (111-7) and was second in the discus (90-1).
Wytcherley won the 110 hurdles (16.25), 300 hurdles (45.04), high jump (5-11) and long jump (20-4).
Gerrard took first in the discus (135-1) and javelin (139-7) and was second in the shot (38-11 1/2). The other county winners were Greg Reedy of Days Creek in the shot (46-5) and the D.C. boys 4x100 relay quartet of Ian Clifton, Kacey Benefiel, Isaiah Bloom and Keith Gaskell (46.43).
The Pacific boys (78 points) and North Lake girls (91) won team titles.
The top two placers in each event, plus those meeting the state qualifying standards, advance to the 1A state meet next weekend at Hayward Field.
Class 1A SD2 Championships
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Pacific 78, Triangle Lake 70, North Douglas 59, North Lake 53, Mohawk 50, Days Creek 49, Camas Valley 41, Glendale 40, Yoncalla 33, Crosspoint Christian 28, McKenzie 24, Crow 22, Cascades Academy 22, Powers 21, Chiloquin 18, Mapleton 15, Paisley 5, New Hope Christian 4, Riddle 1.
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Pa, 11.48; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.51; 3. Aiden O'Dea, Mo, 11.55.
200 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Pa, 23.27; 2. Kacey Benefiel, DC, 23.29; 3. Aiden O'Dea, Mo, 23.72.
400 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Pa, 53.13; 2. Viggo Beck, TL, 57.79; 3. Solomon Acevedo, McK, 59.33.
800 — 1. Viggo Beck, TL, 2:13.42; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 2:14.63; 3. Marlin McCutcheon, Pa, 2:19.48.
1,500 — 1. Viggo Beck, TL, 4:39.16; 2. Mitch Dumford, TL, 4:42.86; 3. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 4:48.70.
3,000 — 1. Luke DeVault, CC, 10:10.80; 2. Randy Turner, Mo, 10:17.28; 3. Colton Nevins, Crow, 10:30.14.
110 HURDLES — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 16.25; 2. Noah Roth, NL, 17.50; 3. Tucker Long, Pa, 19.09.
300 HURDLES — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 45.04; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 45.25; 3. Tucker Long, Pa, 45.75.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Days Creek (Ian Clifton, Kacey Benefiel, Isaiah Bloom, Keith Gaskell), 46.43; 2. Mohawk, 48.37; 3. Camas Valley (Jacob O'Conner, James Standley, River Wolfe, Wyatt Casteel), 49.18.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Crosspoint Christian (Jack Spalding, Hunter White, Luke DeVault, Lucas Heryford), 3:56.71; 2. Triangle Lake, 4:01.40; 3. Camas Valley (James Standley, River Wolfe, Wyatt Casteel, Cody Casteel), 4:02.43.
SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 46-5; 2. Ray Gerrard, ND, 38-11 1/2; 3. Trenton Rabuck, ND, 38-9.
DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 135-1; 2. Trent Williams, Y, 118-10; 3. Greg Reedy, DC, 110-5.
JAVELIN — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 139-7; 2. Owen Koegler, CV, 134-10; 3. Ruben Watson, Pa, 130-3.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 5-11; 2. Mitch Dumford, TL, 5-8; 3. Ashton Hardy, Y, 5-8.
POLE VAULT — 1. Logan Grassman, NL, 11-6; 2. Talon Blanton, Po, 10-6; 3. Tyler McAuley, NL, 10-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 20-4; 2. James Standley, CV, 20-3; 3. Keith Gaskell, DC, 20-2 (met state qualifying standard).
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Joseph Shepard, Ma, 41-1; 2. Noah Roth, NL, 39-5; 3. Noah Leary, Y, 39-3.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — North Lake 91, North Douglas 78, Triangle Lake 74, New Hope Christian 71, Chiloquin 62, Paisley 39, Crow 31, Camas Valley 28, Mohawk 22, Cascades Academy 18, Mapleton 16, Gilchrist 15, Crosspoint Christian 13, Powers 13, Pacific 11, Yoncalla 2, Riddle 2, Days Creek 2.
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 13.40; 2. Emily Murphy, NL, 13.72; 3. Audri Ward, ND, 13.75.
200 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 26.96; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 28.63; 3. Tabitha Baker, ND, 29.60.
400 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:03.76; 2. Anastasia Shanks, Chi, 1:07.82; 3. Karin Sztranyovszky, Pai, 1:08.62.
800 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:39.27; 2. Ella Mather, TL, 2:42.53; 3. Louisa Lamarre, CA, 2:50.72.
1,500 — 1. Opal Burruss, Ma, 5:38.78; 2. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 5:42.18; 3. Louisa Lamarre, CA, 5:43.73.
3,000 — 1. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 12:52.14; 2. Lyvia Shortt, TL, 13:14.26; 3. Jenna Anne Kerns, CA, 13:38.57.
100 HURDLES — 1. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 17.34; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 18.51; 3. Abrianna Roberts, Mo, 18.61.
300 HURDLES — 1. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 51.63; 2. Julie Roth, NL, 52.08; 3. Courtney Phillips, Pa, 54.36.
4x100 RELAY — 1. North Douglas (Audri Ward, Savannah Harkins, Tabitha Baker, Mia Piscopo), 54.64; 2. New Hope Christian, 55.11; 3. Crosspoint Christian, 1:01.27.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Triangle Lake (Keira Alvarez-Wilson, Kiele Riggs, Ella Mather, Autumn Thelander), 4:57.85; 2. Paisley, 5:13.80; 3. Crow, 5:31.77.
SHOT PUT — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 32-4; 2. Sierra Sanders, Gil, 29-7; 3. Emily Neece, Ma, 28-9 3/4.
DISCUS — 1. Zada Koon, Chi, 91-0; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 90-1; 3. Makenzei Russell, NL, 78-4.
JAVELIN — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 111-7; 2. Savannah Harkins, ND, 95-3; 3. Emily Murphy, NL, 92-6.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Julie Roth, NL, 4-10; 2. Emily Murphy, NL, 4-10; 3. Hannah Roth, NL, 4-9.
POLE VAULT — 1. Lauren Stallard, Po, 7-6; 2. Lucy Barrowcliff, Mo, 7-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Julie Roth, NL, 15-3; 2. Ava Barnett, NHC, 15-1 1/2; 3. Emily Murphy, NL, 14-9.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Julie Roth, NL, 34-10; 2. Nele Brottka, Pai, 32-1; 3. Kiele Riggs, TL, 31-3.
