REEDSPORT — There were several impressive performances by Douglas County track and field athletes in Friday's Spring Opener meet hosted by Reedsport.
Senior Joy DeRoss of Camas Valley won the girls shot put (33-6 3/4) and discus (144-3). Senior Margaret Byle of Elkton was also a double winner, taking first in the girls 200 (27.9) and 400 meters (1:04.8).
Other individual county winners included Palu Rayon-Wilder of North Douglas and Gio Boyle of Douglas in the 100 (11.7), Ray Gerrard of North Douglas in the discus (122-7), Cade Olds of North Douglas in the javelin (148-7), Logan Gant of N.D. in the 300 hurdles (47.6), Greg Reedy of Days Creek in the shot put (43-4), Noah Leary in the high jump (5-8), Tabitha Baker of N.D. in the girls 100 (13.8), Mackenzii Phillips of Douglas in the girls javelin (120-8), Male'ata Snuka-Polamalu of Douglas in the girls long jump (14-2 1/2) and Rylee Williamson of Elkton in the girls triple jump (30-1 1/2).
The North Douglas boys 4x100 relay team of Gerrard, Olds, Gant and Rayon-Wilder was victorious (49.0). The N.D. girls 4x100 of Mia Piscopo, Lolly Frost, Audri Ward and Baker finished first (57.7).
BOYS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. (tie) Paul Rayon-Wilder, ND, Troy Warner, MP, Gio Boyle, Do, 11.7. 200 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Pa, 24.2; 2. Gio Boyle, Do, 24.7; 3. (tie) Bryson Baird, Do, Seth Lamell, CV, 24.8. 400 — 1. Andrew Robertson, Ba, 57.0. 800 — 1. Charlie Ellis, Ba, 2:17.3; 3. Logan Gant, ND, 2:23.1. 1,500 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ba, 4:33.5. 3,000 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ba, 10:09.1; 3. Nick Blanchfill, Y, 12:56.9. 300 HURDLES — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 47.6. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Douglas (Ray Gerrard, Cade Olds, Logan Gant, Palu Rayon-Wilder), 49.0; 2. Camas Valley (Wyatt Casteel, Jacob O'Conner, Seth Lamell, River Wolfe), 50.9. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Bandon, 3:56.0. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 43-4; 3. Ian Sprinkle, Y, 38-1 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 122-7; 2. Ian Sprinkle, Y, 120-8; 3. Jesse Brecht, Do, 117-9. JAVELIN — 1. Cade Olds, ND, 148-7; 2. Bryan Allen, Y, 124-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Noah Leary, Y, 5-8; 2. Austyn Jones, Do, 5-4; 3. (tie) Jordan Walker, Pa, River Wolfe, CV, 5-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Owen Brown, Ba, 12-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Troy Warner, MP, 20-9 1/2; 2. Tyler Davis, Y, 20-0. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Trevor Angove, Ba, 43-11; 2. Tyler Davis, Y, 38-1.
GIRLS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Tabitha Baker, ND, 13.9; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 13.9. 200 — 1. Margaret Byle, E, 27.9; 3. Tabitha Baker, ND, 29.5. 400 — 1. Margaret Byle, E, 1:04.8; 3. Whitney Hunter, Do, 1:18.5. 800 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:37.2; 2. Rylee Williamson, E, 2:44.9. 1,500 — 1. Cassie Kennon, Ba, 5:48.8; 2. Natalie Hammond, Re, 5:54.8; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 6:21.5. 3,000 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 12:07.1; 2. Lolly Frost, ND, 12:56.9. 100 HURDLES — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 18.7; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 19.9. 300 HURDLES — 1. Holly Hutton, Ba, 53.3; 3. Kramer Gesme, Re, 1:01.8. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Douglas (Mia Piscopo, Lolly Frost, Audri Ward, Tabitha Baker), 57.7. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Bandon, 4:38.8. SHOT PUT — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 33-6 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 144-3; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 98-7 1/4. JAVELIN — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, Do, 120-8; 3. Clara DeRoss, CV, 113-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. (tie) Analeis Miller, Ba, and Trinidy Blanton, Po, 4-4; 3. Taeleese Polamalu, Do, 4-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Olivia Thompson, Ba, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Male-ata Snuka-Polamalu, Do, 14-2 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Rylee Williamson, E, 30-1 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.