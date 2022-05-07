OAKLAND — Several area track and field athletes set personal bests in the 14th annual Oakland Twilight track and field meet on Friday at Eddy Field.
Kendra Parsons of Sutherlin (100 and 200 meters), Mia Piscopo of North Douglas (400, 800) and Veronica Sigl of Oakland (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) each won two individual events in the girls' meet.
Two meet records fell — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt of Oakland won the pole vault at 10-0 and Clara DeRoss of Camas Valley took first in the javelin at 124-5.
Kylie Anderson of Glide set a PR in the shot put (38-6).
On the boys' side, Keith Gaskell of Days Creek (100, long jump), Dylan Davis of Glide (1,500 and 3,000) and Caleb Thomas of Glide (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) were double winners individually.
Among the top marks for the boys were Gaskell in the 100 (11.00 seconds, PR), Greg Reedy of D.C. in the shot put (47-0, PR), Ray Gerrard of North Douglas in the discus (145-11, PR) and Clay Mornarich of Glide in the high jump (6-1, PR).
BOYS
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.00; 2. James Jones, RR, 11.08; 3. Rowan Files, Lo, 11.13.
200 — 1. Kacey Benefiel, DC, 22.27; 2. Rowan Files, Lo, 22.66; 3. Henry Fandel, Po, 23.31.
400 — 1. Cohen Elrod, SU, 54.10; 2. Kacey Benefiel, DC, 54.62; 3. Cade Olds, OakL, 59.12.
800 — 1. James Baimbridge, OakL, 2:17.62; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 2:17.83; 3. Weston Foor, RR, 2:22.12.
1,500 — 1. Dyan Davis, Glide, 4:34.13; 2. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 4:34.56; 3. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 4:43.78.
3,000 — 1. Dylan Davis, Glide, 10:02.84; 2. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 10:25.20; 3. Josiah Long, Glide, 11:41.18.
110 HURDLES — 1. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 16.61; 2. Kevin Reece, Oakl, 16.48; 3. Ethian Webb, Oakl, 20.35.
300 HURDLES — 1. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 45.12; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 45.23; 3. James Long, RR, 48.47.
4x100 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Nate Brown, Emori Pauli, Blayne Young, Cohen Elrod), 46.75; 2. Days Creek (Ian Clifton, Kacey Benefiel, Isaiah Bloom, Keith Gaskell), 48.19; 3. Rogue River, 48.30.
4x400 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Nate Brown, Emori Pauli, Connor Woodward, Cohen Elrod), 3:50.29; 2. Glide (Nathan Masiel, Clay Mornarich, Cameron Fugate, Bobby Newport), 3:50.94; 3. Oakland (Isaac Bean, James Baumgartner, Marcus Carlson, Kevin Reece), 4:19.24.
SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 47-0; 2. Marcus Carlson, Oakl, 45-3 1/2; 3. Tanner Dobeck, SU, 38-10.
DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 145-11; 2. Trent Williams, Yo, 115-6; 3. Ashton Hardy, Yo, 105-8 3/4.
JAVELIN — 1. Cade Olds, Oakl, 134-3; 2. Rowan Files, Lo, 133-1; 3. Ray Gerrard, ND, 132-7.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Clay Mornarich, Glide, 6-1; 2. Noah Leary, Yo, 5-8; 3. (tie) Ashton Hardy, Yo, and James Ricker, Oakr, 5-6.
POLE VAULT — 1. Talon Blanton, Po, 10-6; 2. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 9-0; 3. Kaleb Ricker, Oakr, 9-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-9; 2. Noah Leary, Yo, 19-5; 3. Clay Mornarich, Glide, 19-1.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Nate Brown, SU, 39-8 1/2; 2. Camron Spicer, SU, 39-8 1/2; 3. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 38-4.
GIRLS
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 13.01; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 13.19; 3. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 13.23.
200 — 1. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 27.61; 2. Susan Smith, RR, 27.72; 3. Ava Barnett, NHC, 28.37.
400 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:07.26; 2. Katherine Abbott, Oakr, 1:09.50; 3. Mady Turner, Sut, 1:10.11.
800 — 1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:43.21; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 2:43.86; 3. Katherine Abbott, Oakr, 2:45.95.
1,500 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 5:51.00; 2. Elizabeth Andrews, Oakl, 5:52.00; 3. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 5:56.71.
3,000 — 1. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 11:45.89; 2. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 12:48.70; 3. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 14:56.79.
100 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 17.36; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 17.90; 3. Amberlee Jones, Glide, 18.01.
300 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 53.30; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 56.90; 3. Christine Sigl, Oakl, 57.80.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Sutherlin (Paige Edmonson, Kendra Parsons, Jaden Ratledge, Mallory Turner), 48.33; 2. New Hope Christian, 49.66; 3. North Douglas (Audri Ward, Savannah Harkins, Tabitha Baker, Mia Piscopo), 49.91.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Duru Deniz Ersoy, Macy Mornarich, Pauline Ngigi, Kylie Rubrecht), 4:53.44; 2. Oakland (Emma-Kate Crouse, Rose Gallo-Camacho, Payson Little, Elizabeth Andrews), 5:08.34.
SHOT PUT — 1. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 38-6; 2. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 33-0; 3. Clara DeRoss, CV, 31-9.
DISCUS — 1. Grace McQuain, RR, 99-0; 2. Tia Picknell, Oakl, 89-11; 3. Savannah Harkins, ND, 89-8.
JAVELIN — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 124-5; 2. Susan Smith, RR, 108-5; 3. Kylie Rubrecht, Glide, 106-6.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Lilly Rohm, SU, 4-8; 2. Hannah McKelvey, SU, 4-6; 3. Nova McWillie, RR, 4-6.
POLE VAULT — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 10-0; 2. Ahlyivia Carlile, Oakl, 8-0; 3. Mady Turner, Sut, 7-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 15-3; 2. Bridget Brooksby, Oakl, 14-6; 3. Hannah McKelvey, SU, 14-0.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 32-2; 2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 30-4 1/2; 3. Amberlee Jones, Glide, 27-6.
