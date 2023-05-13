COOS BAY — The Days Creek boys track and field team, led once again by senior Keith Gaskell, won the Class 1A Special District 2 Southwest subdistrict meet on Saturday.
Gaskell finished first in four events, winning the triple jump with a school record effort of 43 feet, 10 inches — the best mark in 1A this season — and setting a PR in the long jump at 22-2 1/4. His other victories came in the 100 meters (11.47 seconds) and 200 (24.11).
Freshman Trenton Ladd won the high jump (5-2). Senior Cordell Guckert placed second in the 100 (11.82, PR), 200 (24.58) and 110 hurdles (20.39, PR) for the Wolves, who scored 115 points in the meet.
"We can't remember the last time Days Creek won a track meet, even with Colton Fuller and Jed Hays," Wolves coach Rob McCallum said. "We had really good marks from all six boys we brought."
Other county winners included Riddle's Robert Brill in the 400 (55.14), Glendale's Gage Barba in the 1,500 (4:45.29, PR), Glendale's Levi Cullett in the 3,000 (10:44.32), and the Camas Valley 4x100 relay team of Owen Koegler, James Standley, Riley Wolfe and Seth Lamell (47.05).
On the girls' side, county winners included ILA Sabin of C.V. in the 100 hurdles (22.86) and Sammy Linton of Riddle in the discus (81-10). Myrtle Point was first in the team standings with 143 points.
The top three placers in each event qualify for the district meet next weekend at Summit High School in Bend.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Days Creek 115, Myrtle Point 106, Pacific 102, Camas Valley 69, Glendale 60, Riddle 26, Powers 21, New Hope Christian 13.
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.47; 2. Cordell Guckert, DC, 11.82; 3. Brody Ligons, 12.01. 200 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 24.11; 2. Cordell Guckert, DC, 24.68; 3. James Standley, CV, 24.66. 400 — 1. Robert Brill, R, 55.14; 2. Rossli Berlingeri, DC, 1:01.56; 3. Joseph Taylor, Pa, 1:07.12. 800 — 1. Marlin McCutcheon, Pa, 2:21.60; 2. Dylan Garner, DC, 2:27.70; 3. Caleb Johnson, Pa, 2:28.13. 1,500 — 1. Gage Barba, G, 4:45.29; 2. Levi Cullett, G, 4:46.51; 3. Trenton Ladd, DC, 5:01.24. 3,000 — 1. Levi Cullett, G, 10:44.32; 2. Trenton Ladd, DC, 11:53.89; 3. Juan Sotelo II, G, 12:30.05. 110 HURDLES — 1. Tucker Long, Pa, 18.42; 2. Cordell Guckert, DC, 20.39; 3. Caleb Garland, NHC, 20.74. 300 HURDLES — 1. Tucker Long, Pa, 45.75; 2. Isaiah Bloom, DC, 49.81; 3. Ruben Watson, Pa, 50.80. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Camas Valley (Owen Koegler, James Standley, Riley Wolfe, Seth Lamell), 47.05; 2. Myrtle Point, 48.58; 3. Pacific, 49.42. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Pacific (Kellen Sinay, Joseph Taylor, Marlin McCutcheon, Skylar Reeves), 4:36.91. SHOT PUT — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 54-4; 2. Howard Blanton, MP, 41-4 3/4; 3. Logan Clayburn, MP, 38-8 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 152-3; 2. Logan Clayburn, MP, 110-5; 3. Michael Pedrick, Po, 107-7. JAVELIN — 1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 163-0; 2. Howard Blanton, MP, 133-2; 3. Jon DeRoss, CV, 132-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Trenton Ladd, DC, 5-2; 2. Owen Koegler, CV, 5-0; 3. Juan Sotelo II, G, 4-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Talon Blanton, Po, 10-6; 2. Kobe Ashdown, Pa, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 22-2 1/4; 2. Robert Brill, R, 19-10; 3. Brody Ligons, MP, 19-4 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 43-10; 2. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 39-7; 3. Ruben Watson, Pa, 34-8.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Myrtle Point 143, New Hope Christian 75, Riddle 57, Glendale 34, Powers 23, Camas Valley 19.
100 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 13.37; 2. Olivia Brophy, MP, 14.91; 3. Brooklyn Johnson, G, 15.93. 200 — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 27.49; 2. Emilia Angulo, MP, 32.26; 3. Marley Horner, MP, 32.48. 400 — 1. Ellie Horner, MP, 1:11.23. 800 — 1. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 2:58.57; 2. Aireal Moritz, G, 3:53.13. 1,500 — 1. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 6:10.13; 2. Ambre De Coussergues, NHC, 6:23.98; 3. Marley Horner, MP, 6:44.40. 100 HURDLES — 1. ILA Sabin, CV, 22.86. 300 HURDLES — 1. Regan Roberts, NHC, 59.27; 2. Lexi McWilliam, MP, 1:00.37; 3. Brooklyn Johnson, G, 1:04.41. 4x100 RELAY — 1. New Hope Christian (Emma Barnett, Ava Barnett, Regan Roberts, Kaylin Mathiesen), 55.54; 2. Myrtle Point, 55.79. SHOT PUT — 1. Bailie Detzler, MP, 29-5; 2. Lauren Stallard, Po, 26-2 3/4; 3. Sammy Linton, R, 25-6 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Sammy Linton, R, 81-10; 2. Jayme Padgett, MP, 81-7; 3. Shukiya Darling, R, 74-3. JAVELIN — 1. Bailie Detzler, MP, 95-8; 2. Sammy Linton, R, 90-0; 3. Emma Barnett, NHC, 82-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Lauren Stallard, Po, 8-3. LONG JUMP — 1. Ava Barnett, NHC, 17-2 1/4; 2. Emilia Angulo, MP, 14-2; 3. Milena Miller, MP, 14-1/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Regan Roberts, NHC, 30-4 1/2; 2. Milena Miller, MP, 30-4; 3. Piper Mitchell, R, 27-2.
