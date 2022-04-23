FLORENCE — Greg Reedy and Keith Gaskell of Days Creek, and Mady Turner and Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin won events at Friday's Central Coast Invitational track and field meet at Siuslaw High School.
Reedy finished first in the shot put (45-9), the top mark in Class 1A this season. Gaskell won the long jump (19-10 1/2) and finished second in the 100 meters (11.52).
Turner took first in the girls 800 (2:42.22) and was third in the pole vault (7-6), while Edmonson won the girls long jump (15-9) and placed second in the 200 (28.62).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 182, North Bend 132, Marshfield 121, Central Linn 60, Days Creek 34, Taft 31, Mapleton 27, Toledo 19, Reedsport 10, Sutherlin 7, Riddle 4.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 11.42; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.52. 200 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 23.23. 400 — 1. John Efraimson, NB, 51.62; 6. Kacey Benefiel, DC, 55.94. 800 — 1. Jacob Blankenship, Si, 2:07.30. 1,500 — 1. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 4:32.21; 3. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 4:45.58. 3,000 — 1. Brayden Linton, Si, 9:49.88; 6. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 11:34.66. 110 HURDLES — 1. Camp Lacouture, Si, 18.43. 300 HURDLES — 1. Tait Owens, CL, 49.87. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Bend (Nathaniel Folsom, John Efraimson, Brody Justice, Jason Padgett), 44.68; 5. Reedsport (Odin Buckland, Myles Morgan, Clayton Wilson, Tristin Corrie), 52.73; 6. Riddle (Parker Jaynes, DeMarcus White, Austin Watson, Robert Brill), 56.57. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Bend (Jason Padgett, Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson, John Efraimson), 3:38.49. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 45-9. DISCUS — 1. Matthew Allen, Mar, 127-7; 6. Matt Anderson, DC, 101-6. JAVELIN — 1. Keegan Young, NB, 154-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Bren Schneiter, CL, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Camp Lacouture, Si, 14-4. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-10 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Joseph Shepard, Map, 40-11 1/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — North Bend 127, Marshfield 90, Central Linn 61, Taft 58, Sutherlin 50, Toledo 38.5, Siuslaw 36, Reedsport 27, Riddle 12.5, Mapleton 1.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Lennon Riddle, NB, 14.19. 200 — 1. Sienna Lillebo, Taft, 28.25; 2. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 28.62; 4. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 29.50. 400 — 1. Sieanna Lillebo, Taft, 1:04.53. 800 — 1. Mady Turner, Sut, 2:42.22; 2. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 2:45.16; 6. Tristen Harp, Rid, 3:44.27. 1,500 — 1. Corduroy Holbrook, Si, 5:22.19; 5. Mady Turner, Sut, 5:38.54; 6. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 5:41.58. 3,000 — 1. Jane Lacouture, Si, 12:42.46. 100 HURDLES — 1. Aliviah Mode, Taft, 18.53; 2. Bailey Canaday, Reed, 22.79. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Anna McDougal, Maddy Howard, Ryleigh Nofziger, Katie Almasie), 55.57; 2. Reedsport (Bailey Canaday, Natalie Hammond, Gracey Janiszewski, Brianna Wilkins), 58.82. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Bend (Lennon Riddle, Ayla Riddle, Sara Slade, Kela Morris), 4:33.90. SHOT PUT — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 31-4 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 107-6. JAVELIN — 1. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 95-4; 5. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 85-0; 6. Hailey Blake, Sut, 83-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Keira Crawford, Mar, 4-10; 4. Emery Huling, Rid, 3-8; 5. (tie) Tristen Harp, Rid, and Kyliee Holman, Tol, 3-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Roxy Day, NB, 9-0; 3. Mady Turner, Sut, 7-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 15-9. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 29-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.