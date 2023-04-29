WINSTON — Days Creek senior Keith Gaskell highlighted the individual performances with four wins at the Petersen Memorial Invitational track and field meet hosted by Douglas on Saturday.
Gaskell won the 100 meters (11.48 seconds), 200 (23.66), high jump (5-8) and long jump (21-0).
Other county winners in the boys' meet included Matthew Wanamaker of Douglas in the 110-meter hurdles (19.49, PR), Carson Yraguen of Roseburg in the 300 hurdles (45.05), Elijah Knight of Douglas in the discus (125-4, PR) and Alex Metianu of Douglas in the triple jump (37-7).
On the girls' side, Jessica Easterly in the 400 (1:07.95), Sialafua Polamalu in the shot put (28-9), Ta'eleese Polamalu in the discus (102-4) and Kambree Lee in the javelin (105-8, PR) all won events for Douglas. Roseburg got wins from Grace Bachmeier in the pole vault (7-6) and Addison Reneau in the long jump (14-9).
"It was a lot of fun and a warm day today," Douglas coach Barrett Smith said. "Our boys had a lot of PRs and almost every girl who competed for us had a PR."
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Douglas 149.5, St. Mary's 88.5, Illinois Valley 87, Roseburg 86, Cascade Christian 79, Days Creek 54.5, North Valley 53.5, Camas Valley 19, Glendale 11.
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.48; 2. Ronan Burbank, NV, 11.77; 3. Alex Metianu, Do, 11.90. 200 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 23.66; 2. Indiana Olson, SM, 23.81; 3. Bryson Baird, Do, 24.13. 400 — 1. Indiana Olson, SM, 52.39; 2. Stephen Lauby, NV, 53.91; 3. Kayden Walker, SM, 54.99. 800 — 1. Samuel Bailey, NV, 2:17.13; 2. Hudson Sales, Do, 2:21.06; 3. Ian Landeros, Ro, 2:25.90. 1,500 — 1. Tayen Landers, CC, 4:38.91; 2. Michael Ragan, CC, 4:40.58; 3. Isaac Young, CC, 4:42.22. 3,000 — 1. Curtiss Heier, IV, 10:18.33; 2. Cody Arnold, SM, 10:28.81; 3. Will Doss, SM, 10:33.09. 110 HURDLES — 1. Matthew Wanamaker, Do, 19.49; 2. Spencer Patten, SM, 21.43; 3. Lucas Bracken, Ro, 22.02. 300 HURDLES — 1. Carson Yraguen, Ro, 45.05; 2. Matthew Wanamaker, Do, 4.57; 3. Beau Paschall, Ro, 49.27. 4x100 RELAY — 1. St. Mary's (Kayden Walker, T.J. Flowers, Oliver Ford, Indiana Olson), 45.39; 2. Douglas (Caleb Cathey, Ethan Sumpter, Alex Metianu, Bryson Baird), 46.42; 3. North Valley, 47.00. 4x400 RELAY — 1. St. Mary's (Kayden Walker, T.J. Flowers, Andrew Lockwood, Indiana Olson), 3:42.93; 2. Douglas (Ethan Sumpter, Hudson Ferguson, Seth Rincon, Bryson Baird), 3:59.55; 3. Roseburg (Marcus Lobo, Jaron Leeworthy, Noah Nelson, Isaiah Hutchins), 4:08.38. SHOT PUT — 1. Matthew Moses, CC, 43-2; 2. Caleb Cathey, Do, 42-10; 3. Daniel Nering, CC, 39-3. DISCUS — 1. Elijah Knight, Do, 125-4; 2. Kylar Middleton, Do, 112-7; 3. Riley Denlinger, IV, 96-1. JAVELIN — 1. Ethan Sumpter, Do, 152-8; 2. Alexander Fiannaca, CC, 143-0; 3. Jon DeRoss, CV, 126-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 5-8; 2. (tie) John Charitram, IV, and Grit Charitram, IV, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Grit Charitram, IV, 10-0; 2. Sam Collins, Ro, 10-0; 3. Jesse Connell, IV, 9-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 21-0; 2. Alex Metianu, Do, 19-0; 3. James Standley, CV, 18-11.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — North Valley 138, Roseburg 118, St. Mary's 117, Douglas 91, Illinois Valley 67, Cascade Christian 31, Glendale 14.
100 — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 13.30; 2. Lainie Wheeler, NV, 13.68; 3. Nolia Nibblett, Ro, 13.91. 200 — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 27.82; 2. Maddie Ward, SM, 29.17; 3. Jessica Easterly, Do, 29.47. 400 — 1. Jessica Easterly, Do, 1:07.95; 2. Hailey Burton, NV, 1:11.75; 3. Kaitlyn White, IV, 1:21.27. 800 — 1. Olivia Smith, NV, 2:32.03; 2. Saniyah Ayala, SM, 2:38.72; 3. Bella Fortino, SM, 2:43.19. 1,500 — 1. Mackenzie Davis, Ro, 6:13.21; 2. Isabella Buford, Ro, 6:20.64; 3. Jhosline Benitez, IV, 6:21.17. 3,000 — 1. Annalise Denard, SM, 11:47.63. 100 HURDLES — 1. Lainie Wheeler, NV, 17.35; 2. Kaylen Avila, NV, 17.63; 3. Alexa Bachmeier, Ro, 18.76. 300 HURDLES — 1. Kaylen Avila, NV, 49.54; 2. Jessame Pope, IV, 52.18. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Cascade Christian (Allison Cramer, Sierra Samhammer, Elliana Vanlandingham, Autumn Murray), 51.59; 2. North Valley, 53.31; 3. Roseburg (Elleen Miller, Addison Reneau, Grace Bachmeier, Madeline Snyder), 54.00. 4x400 RELAY — 1. St. Mary's (Maddie Ward, Natalie Hung, Parker Gutches, Saniyah Ayala), 4:35.95; 2. Illinois Valley, 4:48.56. SHOT PUT — 1. Sialafua Polamalu, Do, 28-9; 2. Josephine Wewerka, CC, 28-0; 3. Ayda Rappleyea, NV, 26-10. DISCUS — 1. Ta'eleese Polamalu, Do, 102-4; 2. Sialafua Polamalu, Do, 87-9; 3. Josephine Wewerka, CC, 77-8. JAVELIN — 1. Kambree Lee, Do, 105-8; 2. Addison Holst, Ro, 82-9; 3. Isabella Champion, NV, 82-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Isabella Champion, NV, 4-8; 2. Maddie Ward, SM, and Olivia Smith, NV, 4-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Grace Bachmeier, Ro, 7-6; 2. Delanie Burton, NV, 7-0; 3. Whitney Hunter, Do, 7-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Addison Reneau, Ro, 14-9; 2. Noelle Kroeker, Ro, 14-9; 3. Emma Johnston, SM, 14-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jordan Fagert, NV, 33-2; 2. Emma Johnston, SM, 32-8; 3. Ta'eleese Polamalu, Do, 30-10 1/2.
