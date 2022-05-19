Greg Reedy and Keith Gaskell of Days Creek and Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale captured titles during the first day of the Class 1A state track and field meet on Thursday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Reedy, a senior, won the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 5 inches — not far off his PR of 47-0. He finished well ahead of runner-up Kellen Gronquist of Arlington (42-11 1/4).
"It feels great," Reedy said. "I didn't get what I was hoping for (distance-wise), but I'm blessed to get the win."
Gaskell, a junior, finished first in the long jump with a best of 20-2, matching his PR. Wytcherley, a senior, was second at 20-1 and sophomore James Standley of Camas Valley took fourth at 19-4.
"I'm super excited. I've been wanting to compete on that track for so long, it's amazing," Gaskell said. "It's been one of my dreams to win state and finish higher than my older brother (Evan, a 2020 Days Creek graduate who placed eighth in the event in 2018 at 19-8 1/4).
"I thought I had a shot to win today. There were some guys who didn't jump as well and that opened up a spot for me."
Wytcherley beat the high jump field, clearing 6-6. He missed three attempts at 6-8 1/4, which would've broken the meet record of 6-8 set by Jason Ferres of Dufur in 2000.
Senior Clara DeRoss of C.V. was the runner-up in the girls javelin (115-9) and placed sixth in the discus (92-3).
The Days Creek boys were tied with Joseph for first in the team race after five events with 20 points. Glendale (18) was tied with Trout Lake for third.
In the 3A meet, senior Mallory Turner of Sutherlin finished second in the girls high jump (5-3). Turner and Caroline Mauro of Catlin Gabel both cleared the same height, but Mauro won on a jump-off.
Junior Makayla Murphy of Sutherlin was second in the girls javelin (115-7, PR). Sophomore Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin placed third in the girls long jump (15-10 1/4). Senior Austyn Jones of Douglas finished eighth in the long jump (18-5 1/4).
The Sutherlin girls were second behind Catlin Gabel in the team standings with 22 points.
In the 2A meet, senior Kylie Rubrecht of Glide finished second in the girls javelin (114-10, PR).
Other placers included senior Marcus Carlson of Oakland in the shot put (fifth, 41-10 3/4), senior Kylie Anderson of Glide in the girls discus (104-8), sophomore James Baimbridge of Oakland in the pole vault (tie sixth, 10-0), freshman Callie Sarnoski of Oakland in the girls 3,000 (seventh, 11:49.2), junior Tia Picknell of Oakland in the girls high jump (seventh, 4-8) and discus (eighth, 96-11) and senior Dylan Davis of Glide in the 3,000 (eighth, 9:54.43).
The three meets conclude on Friday.
