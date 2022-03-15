MEDFORD — Days Creek's Greg Reedy won the shot put title and South Umpqua's Tanner Dobeck placed fifth Tuesday at the 23rd annual Crusaders Relays held at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Reedy won the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 4 inches, while Dobeck's mark of 39-2 was good enough for fifth.
The Wolves' Ian Clifton placed second in the javelin with a throw of 131-9.
On the track, the South Umpqua 4x100-meter relay team of Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young and Cohen Elrod finished second to North Valley with a time of 48.20 seconds. The Days Creek quartet of Clifton, Cordell Guckert, Isaiah Bloom and Keith Gaskell finished fourth (50.20).
The Glide boys had a fourth-place finish in the distance medley relay with the team of Noah Eichenbusch, Nathan Masiel, Josiah Long and Dylan Davis finishing in 13:38.60.
North Douglas' girls sprint medley relay team of Fatima Ojeda, Savannah Harkins, Audri Ward and Mia Piscopo turned in a runner-uo finish (2:10.31).
Crusaders Relays
At Spiegelberg Stadium, Medford
Hosted by St. Mary’s School
BOYS
(Winners, plus top-5 Douglas County)
4x100 Relay — 1. North Valley, 46.60; 2. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young, Cohen Elrod), 48.20; 4. Days Creek (Ian Clifton, Cordell Guckert, Isaiah Bloom, Keith Gaskell), 50.20.
