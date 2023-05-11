PLEASANT HILL — Douglas sprinter Bryson Baird and Sutherlin hurdler Paige Edmonson each won a pair of events at a four-team nonleague track meet hosted by Pleasant Hill Thursday.
Team scores were not available.
Baird won both the 100- and 200-meter races to lead the Trojans on the boys' side. Sutherlin's boys swept the top three spots in the long jump, led by Andrew Worley with a leap of 17 feet, 10 1/2 inches, while Rylan Bryant (shot put, 36-2 1/2) and Aiden Arwood (triple jump, 37-3) also earned individual wins.
Sutherlin also won the boys 4x100-meter relay, with the team of Arwood, Shawn Ellsworth, Worley and Hunter VanBuren clocking a time of 47.02 seconds.
Edmonson won the girls 100 hurdles in 18.16 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 53.07. Sutherlin's Madison Huntley tied for first in the high jump, clearing 4-8.
Douglas is scheduled to compete in the Wally Ciochetti Invitational at Cottage Grove High School Friday.
The Class 3A Special District 5 championships are scheduled for May 19-20 at St. Mary's in Medford.
BOYS
Teams: Douglas, Sutherlin, Creswell, Pleasant Hill (team scores not provided).
(Winners, Douglas County Top 3)
100 — 1. Bryson Baird, D, 11.75; 3. Andrew Worley, S, 12.13. 200 — 1. Bryson Baird, D, 24.02; 3. Hunter VanBuren, S, 24.80. 400 — 1. Jack Nguyen, C, 55.55; 2. Hunter VanBuren, S, 56.60; 3. Bryson Baird, D, 57.22. 800 — 1. Ian Vanderlip, PH, 2:22.27. 1,500 — 1. Steven Gunn, PH, 4:58.50; 3. Dimitrick Christianson, S, 5:18.07. 3,000 — 1. Steven Gunn, PH, 11:10.89; 3. Spencer Ferguson, D, 11:26.18. 110 Hurdles — 1. Jordan Jerrell, PH, 20.42; 3. Kyson Beamer, D, 22.15. 300 Hurdles — 1. Jordan Jerrell, PH, 49.69; 2. Kyson Beamer, D, 52.33. 4x100 Relay — 1. Sutherlin (Arwood, Ellsworth, An. Worley, VanBuren), 47.02; 3. Douglas (Taylor, Dahlenburg, Bodenhamer, Wattman, 48.05. 4x400 Relay — 1. Pleasant Hill, 4:03.54. Shot Put — 1. Rylan Bryant, S, 36-2 1/2; 3. Bryson Murphy, S, 30-3 1/2. Discus — 1. Steven Gunn, PH, 108-0; 2. Graydon Radford, S, 91-10; 3. Hunter VanBuren, S, 91-2. Javelin — 1. Lance Risdal, C, 131-10; 3. Rylan Bryant, S, 105-9. High Jump — 1. Zachary Seratte, PH, 5-8.25; 3. Levi Dahlenburg, D, 5-0. Long Jump — 1. Andrew Worley, S, 17-10 1/2; 2. Aaron Worley, S, 17-8 1/2; 3. Aiden Arwood, S, 17-5. Triple Jump — 1. Aiden Arwood, S, 37-3; 3. Dimitrik Christianson, S, 34-0.
GIRLS
Teams: Douglas, Sutherlin, Creswell, Pleasant Hill (team scores not provided).
(Winner, Douglas County Top 3)
100 — 1. Soleis Jones, PH, 13.45. 200 — 1. Soleis Jones, PH, 27.93; 3. Brooklyn Radford, S, 29.48. 400 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 1:00.92; 3. Allie Eubank, S, 1:12.51. 800 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 2:41.43. 1,500 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 5:26.39. 3,000 — 1. Hailey Blake, S, 13:06.97. 100 Hurdles — 1. Paige Edmonson, S, 18.16; 2. Mahalah Adkins, S, 18.87; 3. Madison Littlejohn, S, 21.74. 300 Hurdles — 1. Paige Edmonson, S, 53.07. 4x100 Relay — 1. Pleasant Hill, 52.96. 4x400 Relay — 1. Pleasant Hill, 4:26.65. Shot Put — 1. Claire Crawford, PH, 30-4; 3. Alexis Cervantes, S, 28-3.5. Discus — 1. Kaitlyn Machado, C, 97-6. Javelin — 1. Samairah Quinones, C, 95-7. High Jump — 1. Madison Huntley, S, and Kylie Leonard, C, 4-8. 3. (tie) Mahalah Adkins, S, 4-6. Long Jump — 1. Vika Gabrio, C, 14-7. Triple Jump — 1. Jillian Placko, PH, 29-1/4; 3. Leona Goodin, S, 27-10 1/2.
