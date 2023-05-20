MEDFORD — The Douglas boys placed third in the team standings, edging rival South Umpqua by just two-thirds of a point at the Class 3A District 5 track and field championships Saturday at St. Mary's School.
Cascade Christian won the boys team title with 118 points, St. Mary's was second with 108 and Douglas outpointed South Umpqua 98.67-98 for third.
The Trojans had three individual champions in the meet as Bryson Baird (23.96) won the 200 meters, Elijah Knight took the discus (128-2) and Ethan Sumpter placed first in the javelin (166-6).
South Umpqua had one individual champion as Emori Pauli won the 300 hurdles (42.40). Pauli also qualified for state by taking second in the 110 hurdles. Other individual state qualifiers for the Lancers included Cohen Elrod (second, 100) and Nate Brown (second, triple jump).
The Lancers also qualified for state in the 4x100 relay team of Nate Brown, Elrod, Isaac Simpson and Pauli nosed out Douglas in a photo finish for second place, each team running identical times of 45.33 seconds.
Douglas' Ta'eleese Polamalu was the lone county girl to qualify for the state championships, winning the discus (107-11). Both Douglas (30 points) and South Umpqua (seven) finished well behind the rest of the pack in the team standings.
The Class 3A state track and field championships will be held Thursday and Friday at Eugene's Hayward Field.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Cascade Christian 118, St. Mary’s 108, Douglas 98.67, South Umpqua 98, Brookings-Harbor 69, Lakeview 66.33, North Valley 43, Rogue River 43, Coquille 15.
Top 3, County Placers
100 — 1. Ronan Burbank, NV, 11.60; 2. Cohen Elrod, SU, 11.62; 3. Bryson Baird, D, 11.74; 6. Isaac Simpson, SU, 11.96; 7. Alex Metianu, D, 12.13. 200 — 1. Bryson Baird, D, 23.96; 2. Samuel Haag, RR, 24.00; 3. Andrew Lockwood, SM, 24.41; 4. Cohen Elrod, SU, 24.44. 400 — 1. Indiana Olson, SM, 51.80; 2. Tanner Anderson-Nelson, BH, 52.01; 3. Caleb Scablione, CC, 53.42; 8. Emori Pauli, SU, 1:13.72. 800 — 1. Tayen Landers, CC, 2:06.97; 2. Isaac Young, CC, 2:06.99; 3. Peter Goode, BH, 2:07.86. 1,500 — 1. Conrad Watkins, BH, 4:39.75; 2. Michael Ragan, CC, 4:41.08; 3. Cody Arnold, SM, 4:48.51; 3. Seth Rincon, D, 4:49.35; 5. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 4:52.20; 6. Hudson Ferguson, D, 4:54.81; 7. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 4:55.70. 3,000 — 1. Michael Ragan, CC, 9:55.39; 2. Tayen Landers, CC, 9:56.17; 3. Seth Rincon, D, 9:57.68; 8. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 10:55.32. 110 Hurdles — 1. Nathan Culbertson, L, 17.52; 2. Emori Pauli, SU, 17.88; 3. James Lenninger, Coq, 17.92; 5. Nate Brown, SU, 18.87; 6. Matthew Wanamaker, D, 19.59. 300 Hurdles — 1. Emori Pauli, SU, 42.40; 2. Caleb Albertson, L, 43.00; 3. Matthew Wanamaker, D, 45.91; 4. Nate Brown, SU, 47.02. 4x100 Relay — 1. St. Mary’s, 45.22; 2. South Umpqua (Brown, Elrod, Simpson, Pauli), 45.33; 3. Douglas (Cathey, Sumpter, Metianu, Baird), 45.33. 4x400 Relay — 1. St. Mary’s, 3:33.46; 2. Brookings-Harbor, 3:35.65; 3. Cascade Christian, 3:44.84; 6. Douglas (Ferguson, George, Wattman, Salas), 4:00.25; 7. South Umpqua (Berg, Rao-Tiwari, Sexauer, Woodward), 4:06.23. Shot Put — 1. Matthew Moses, CC, 44-7; 2. Kyan Hidde, SM, 43-4.5; 3. Daniel Nering, CC, 42-11; 5. Caleb Cathey, D, 40-8 1/2; 6. Elijah Knight, D, 39-9 1/2; 7. Timathy Ferch, SU, 38-4; 8. Matt Burnett, SU, 37-2. Discus — 1. Elijah Knight, D, 128-2; 2. Jerico Jones, Coq, 122-6; 3. Timathy Ferch, SU, 118-3; 4. Kylar Middleton, D, 117-7. Javelin — 1. Ethan Sumpter, D, 166-6; 2. Alexander Fiannaca, CC, 136-8; 3. Landon Spalasso, L, 132-5; 5. Levi Dahlenburg, D, 123-6; 8. Timathy Ferch, SU, 117-2. High Jump — 1. Aiden DeBoer, SM, 5-8; 2. Ryan Gaskin, NV, 5-6; Devan Downing, BH, 5-6; 5. Isaac Simpson, SU, 5-4; 8. (tie) Seth Rincon, D, and Levi Dahlenburg, D, 5-0. Pole Vault — 1. Matthew Finetti, L, 10-6; 2. Garrett Dunk, L, 10-6; 3. Durum Pedersen, NV, 9-6; 4. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 9-6. Long Jump — 1. Jadon Dykes, CC, 20-11; 2. Demetrius McWillie, RR, 19-11; 3. Alex Metianu, D, 19-8 1/2; 5. Isaac Simpson, SU, 18-6 1/4; 7. Connor Woodward, SU, 18-2. Triple Jump — 1. T.J. Flowers, SM, 39-10.5; 2. Nate Brown, SU, 38-11 1/2; 3. Alex Metianu, D, 38-10; 5. Cohen Elrod, SU, 37-4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Coquille 159.33, Cascade Christian 129.33, St. Mary’s 121, North Valley 98, Brookings-Harbor 53.33, Lakeview 49, Douglas 30, Rogue River 9, South Umpqua 7.
Top 3, County Placers
100 — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 13.06; 2. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 13.34; 3. Spensyr Gotfried, GH, 13.50. 200 — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 26.85; 2. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 27.00; 3. Lainie Wheeler, NV, 27.60. 400 — 1. Lexie Newman, BH, 1:02.20; 2. Elliana Vanlandingham, CC, 1:03.37; 3. Kathryn Mak, RR, 1:06.60; 7. Jessica Easterly, D, 1:08.22. 800 — 1. Ada Millet, Coq, 2:30.75; 2. Olivia Smith, NV, 2:31.02; 3. Bella Fortino, SH, 2:42.28; 8. Whitney Hunter, D, 2:51.55. 1,500 — 1. Ada Millet, Coq, 5:21.93; 2. Saniyah Ayala, SM, 5:27.00; 3. Elizabeth Goeres, L, 5:36.02; 7. Malayna Chase, D, 6:29.61. 3,000 — 1. Saniyah Ayala, SM, 11:49.19; 2. Elizabeth Goeres, L, 12:11.52; 3. Abi Carter, L, 12:42.04; 8. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 16:36.18. 100 Hurdles — 1. Autumn Murray, CC, 15.52; 2. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 15.90; 3. Lainie Wheeler, NV, 16.74. 300 Hurdles — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 46.71; 2. Autumn Murray, CC, 47.94; 3. Kaylen Avila, NV, 49.16; 8. Emalie Mayorga, SU, 58.69. 4x100 Relay — 1. Cascade Christian, 50.56; 2. North Valley, 52.25; 3. St. Maries, 52.48; 5. Douglas (Easterly, Perron, Polamalu, Rondeau), 56.92. 4x400 Relay — 1. Coquille, 4:24.01; 2. St. Mary’s, 4:27.01; 3. North Valley, 4:28.85. Shot Put — 1. Kelsey Dunn, SM, 31-2.5; 2. Lainey Pierson, CC, 30-2; 3. Josephine Wewerka, CC, 29-1; 7. Sialafua Polamalu, D, 26-10. Discus — 1. Ta’eleese Polamalu, D, 107-11; 2. Callie Millet, Coq, 106-6; 3. Holli Vigue, Coq, 104-0; 6. Sialafua Polamalu, D, 94-6. Javelin — 1. Callie Millet, Coq, 117-11; 2. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 101-8; 3. Johanna Heil, L, 97-11. High Jump — 1. Olivia Smith, NV, 5-1; 2. Isabella Champion, NV, 4-11; 3. Paige Owens, L, 4-11; 4. Lilly Rohm, SU, 4-8. Pole Vault — 1. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 10-7; 2. Callie Millet, Coq, 9-5; 3. Spensyr Gotfried, BH, 9-0. Long Jump — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 18-2 1/2; 2. Autumn Murray, CC, 18-1 1/2; 3. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 16-8. Triple Jump — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 37-1/2; 2. Jordan Fagert, NV, 33-11; 3. Emelia Wirebaugh, Coq, 33-11; 6. Ta’eleese Polamalu, D, 31-2.
