Roseburg seniors Eliza Eckman and Colton Marsters each won their first district track and field titles on the first day of the Southwest Conference Championships Thursday at South Eugene High School.
Eckman pulled way from a couple of South Eugene runners down the stretch and won the girls 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 36.95 seconds.
Marsters captured the long jump with a best of 20 feet, 10 1/4 inches, leading a 1-3-6 Roseburg finish in the event.
The Roseburg boys are in third place after four finals with 30 points, trailing Sheldon (36) and Grants Pass (35).
Grants Pass leads the girls' team race with 45 points, eight ahead of South Eugene (37). Roseburg is fourth (15).
The athletes competed in poor weather conditions Thursday, which Roseburg coach Gwen Bartlett described as "constant rain and strong head winds."
Still, Bartlett was pleased with the efforts of both of the RHS teams.
Eliza Eckman, who finished third in the 3,000 at district last year, outdueled South Eugene's Ansley Johnston (10:37.96) and Hannah Seubert (10:39.85). Roseburg freshman Sylvia Eckman, Eliza's younger sister, placed fifth (10:58.85).
"That was great for Eliza, starting out the meet with a win," Bartlett said. "That set a great tone and I think a lot of our kids were excited about that. Eliza has worked tremendously hard during the past year and it paid off. Sylvia had an incredible race. She hung with the top pack for most of the race and finished strong."
Eliza Eckman takes the top time into the 1,500 Saturday.
Marsters entered as the favorite in the long jump and lived up to his billing. The Indians picked up 19 points in the event as Grant Gober finished third (19-3 1/2) and Hayden Horton was sixth (18-9 1/2).
"Colton showed good mental toughness today, and Grant and Hayden stepped it up," Bartlett said.
Roseburg other scorers Thursday were Emmett Kalar (fifth, 143-3) and Isaac Heard (seventh, 141-11) in the javelin, Tiger Black (fourth, 43-1/2) in the shot put and Holly Brewster in the girls long jump (eighth, 14-0).
The Tribe qualified most of its top athletes for Saturday's finals.
Landyn Dupper had the top time in the 100 prelims with a time of 11.21. Dupper, the defending district champion, has some tough competition in Andrew Walker of South Medford (11.39) and Nathan Rider of North Medford (11.74).
Roseburg's Keanu Christner had the second-fastest qualifying time in the 400 (52.56). Charles Anderson and Ephraim Webber both advanced to finals in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
KK Miele qualified for the 100 and 200 finals for the Roseburg girls.
Thirteen finals are on tap for Saturday, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The pole vault competitions were scheduled for Thursday, but pushed back to Saturday due to the weather.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 36, Grants Pass 35, Roseburg 30, South Medford 24, North Medford 16, South Eugene 15.
Thursday's Finals
3,000 — 1. Michael Maiorano, SM, 8:29.99; 2. Jonah Donde, Sh, 8:35.66; 3. Ben Collins, Sh, 8:39.43; 4. Jackson Seubert, SE, 8:56.21; 5. Connor Singer, SM, 9:01.43; 6. Adam Cannon, SM, 9:07.08; 7. Asher McKinnon, SE, 9:08.10; 8. Evan Poulsen, Sh, 9:08.63; 9. Timothy Johnson, R, 9:18.94; 10. Preston Smith, R, 9:23.52; 15. Levi Campbell, R, 9:56.91.
JAVELIN — 1. Jacob Nash, Sh, 175-9; 2. Eamon Gustafson, SE, 148-3; 3. Jacob Moss, GP, 147-2; 4. Liam Hurley, SM, 143-5; 5. Emmett Kalar, R, 143-3; 6. Blake Herring, Sh, 142-4; 7. Isaac Heard, R, 141-11; 8. Ivan Tontchev, GP, 131-7; 9. Haydon Snyder, R, 123-10.
LONG JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, R, 20-10 1/4; 2. Brock Thomas, Sh, 19-11 1/2; 3. Grant Gober, R, 19-3 1/2; 4. Peyton Bruner, GP, 19-1/2; 5. Mason Bennett, GP, 18-10; 6. Hayden Horton, R, 18-9 1/2; 7. Isaac Chavez, NM, 18-6; 8. Deacon Edgar, SM, 18-4 3/4.
SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 51-4; 2. Terrell Kim, NM, 46-1 1/2; 3. Keegan Ingram, GP, 44-1 1/4; 4. Tiger Black, R, 43-1/2; 5. David Fuiava, NM, 41-10 1/2; 6. Owen Townes, GP, 40-7 1/2; 7. Connor Trinca, NM, 40-1 1/2; 8. Li Moala, SM, 39-8; 9. Joshua Godfrey, R, 39-6 3/4; 14. Haydon Snyder, R, 29-11 3/4.
Roseburg Qualifiers
For Saturday Finals
100 — Landyn Dupper, 11.21; Grant Gober, 11.76. 400 — Keanu Christner, 52.56. 110 HURDLES — Charles Anderson, 16.92; Ephraim Webber, 17.64. 800 — Carter Stedman, 2:03.20. 300 HURDLES — Charles Anderson, 42.48; Ephraim Webber, 42.61.
Non-Qualifiers
100 — Jackson Bartlett, 12.10. 400 — Logan Michael, 56.20. 110 HURDLES — Gabe Simmons, 18.98. 800 — Peyton Fisher, 2:08.67; Milo Kirby, 2:09.85. 200 — Jackson Bartlett, 24.65; Logan Michael, 25.26.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 45, South Eugene 37, North Medford 34, Roseburg 15, South Medford 14, Sheldon 11.
Thursday's Finals
3,000 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 10:36.95; 2. Ansley Johnston, SE, 10:37.96; 3. Hannah Seubert, SE, 10:39.85; 4. Cameron Gupta, SE, 10:57.89; 5. Sylvia Eckman, R, 10:58.85; 6. Madison Wilt, GP, 11:01.31; 7. Saundra Parsons, NM, 11:12.14; 8. Nettle Grey, GP, 11:20.49; 11. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 12:05.58.
JAVELIN — 1. Peije Carpenter, NM, 95-3; 2. Amara Collins, SM, 94-4; 3. Macy McCoy, SM, SM, 91-6; 4. Devan Foster, GP, 86-6; 5. Hannah McFarland, NM, 82-11; 6. Grace Sharman, SE, 82-3; 7. Maia Contreras, Sh, 81-4; 8. Isabel Sandoval-Lopez, GP, 80-10; 10. Kaela Klopfenstein, R, 80-3; 16. Kaydence Schwender, R, 69-10; 17. Kirra Farrer, R, 47-11.
LONG JUMP — 1. Catherine Touchette, SE, 17-1; 2. Sophie Mock, GP, 16-4 1/2; 3. Noelle Sherie, Sh, 15-1 1/4; 4. Alexandrea Stevens, NM, 14-11 3/4; 5. Kenzie Kleiner, GP, 14-5 3/4; 6. Audrey Yechout, NM, 14-1/2; 7. Adison Thorson, GP, 14-1/2; 8. Holly Brewster, R, 14-0; 9. Charis Childers, R, 13-1 1/2; 10. Savanna Hale, R, 12-10.
SHOT PUT — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 35-1 1/2; 2. Anny Tobey, GP, 35-0; 3. Jacquuelyn Aukusitino, NM, 34-10 1/2; 4. Walker Sheidow, SE, 31-7 1/2; 5. Hannah McFarland, NM, 31-2; 6. Emerson Kolb, GP, 30-10 3/4; 7. Keahna Ranck, Sh, 29-9 3/4; 8. Brianna Loboy, Sh, 29-2; 11. Kirra Farrer, R, 25-4; 14. Kaydence Schwender, R, 20-8.
Roseburg Qualifiers
For Saturday Finals
100 — KK Miele, 13.61. 400 — Trinity Minyard, 1:04.80; Corinne Childers, 1:05.18. 100 HURDLES — Hannah Heuberger, 17.72. 200 — KK Miele, 27.99.
Non-Qualifiers
400 — Savanna Hale, 1:08.71. 200 — Trinity Minyard, 28.92. 300 HURDLES — Hannah Heuberger, 56.33.
