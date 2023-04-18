Twenty-two years after she competed in her final track and field event for Yoncalla High School, Maranda Brownson is receiving a prestigious national honor.
Brownson is one of four outstanding former prep athletes who are among the 2023 class of the National Federation of State High School Associations National High School Hall of Fame.
The other athletes selected were Tamika Catchings, a high school basketball star in Illinois and Texas; Carlos Boozer, one of the top prep basketball athletes in Alaska history; and Clarissa Chun, who became the first wrestler to win an official state high school girls wrestling title not only in Hawaii but the entire country.
The five coaches picked for the '23 class were Sue Butz-Stavin, Barbara Campbell, Ted Ginn Sr., the late Allan Trimble and Sister Lynn Winsor. Dave Stead was picked as an administrator. The other honorees include Dave Carlsrud (others/contributors) and Bill Webb (performing arts).
They'll be inducted on July 1 at the 40th induction ceremony of the National High School Hall of Fame, which will be held at the NFHS summer meeting in Seattle, Washington.
Brownson, now 40 years old and living in Roseburg, was notified in March of her HOF selection.
"This is a really big honor. I'm grateful," said Brownson. "It's totally surreal, it's extremely humbling they even know who I am. This is probably the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me other than my kids and family. Quite a few people have reached out to me."
The 5-foot-9 Brownson, a multi-sport athlete at Yoncalla, starred in track and field for the Eagles from 1998-2001.
She qualified for the Class 2A state meet in four individual events all four seasons and never lost an event, becoming the first Oregon prep track athlete to win 16 individual state championships.
Her 160 points scored at state still ranks first in all classifications.
Brownson captured state titles in six events. She won the the 200 meters and 100 hurdles four times apiece, finished first in the long jump three years, was a two-time champion in the triple jump and high jump, and won the 100 once.
She was honored as the Female Prep Athlete of the Year at the Oregon Sports Awards after her senior season in 2001. Brownson received a track scholarship from the University of Nevada and was a heptathlete there before graduating with a bachelor's degree in English.
She credited the coaches who were so influential in her rise as an athlete during her middle school and high school days: Tom Derbyshire, the late Bill Spelgatti, Mike Bober, Cindy Taylor and Cheryl Simons.
"A girl from a 2A school that had a cinder track being recognized nationally ... it shows how much support a small town can provide," Brownson said.
Her parents, Carol and Debra, were a strong support system at home.
"My dad never told me no," Maranda said. "When I wanted to go to a track meet, he made it happen. He videotaped all my races."
Brownson was asked to describe herself as an athlete.
"I would say I was an elite athlete in high school," she replied. "I started to understand the mental capacity. Maybe I wasn't as good physically or athletically, but my ability to handle competition and the hard things was really up there and set me aside.
"I could handle the mental load and that pushed me to the next level. I always knew I had a chance, even if I knew I had cinder stains on my shoes."
Brownson joins a special group of ex-Oregon high school athletes who are in the National Hall — Danny Ainge (1992), Mel Renfro (1995), Steve Prefontaine (2000), Terry Baker (2006), Joni Huntley (2016) and Dick Fosbury (2018).
Brownson, who has been a daycare provider since 2016, takes great pride in her two children: Danner, 12, and Carly, 10.
Brownson will be accompanied by her kids at the induction ceremony.
"I love being a mom," she said.
